Murder of Cash App Founder Bob Lee: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in connection with the April 4 killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Fellow tech executive Nima Momeni, 38, was brought into custody April 13 on suspicion of murder, San Francisco Sheriff's Department records show. He is suspected of fatally stabbing Lee, 43, who he reportedly knew, in the city in the early hours of April 4.
According to NBC Bay Area, San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said at a news briefing that the suspect—the owner of the security and technology provider Expand IT—and Lee knew each other but Scott declined to give further details.
Momeni is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 14, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet also reported that prosecutors plan to ask a judge to hold the suspect without bail.
Following the arrest, San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey tweeted his appreciation to police working the case.
"I'm grateful to @SFPD's Homicide Detail and all the officers from @SFPDSouthern and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee's killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning," he wrote April 13. "Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee's family members, friends and colleagues. But I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."
Earlier this month, offers responded to an early to a report of a stabbing. Arriving to the scene before 3 a.m., they found a wounded man, who was treated before being transported to a hospital, where he died from life-threatening injuries.
After it was confirmed Lee—who is survived by his wife and their two kids—was the victim, his fellow tech entrepreneurs paid tribute to their colleague.
"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature," Josh Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, said at the time. "Bob was the genuine article… He was a person who understood the world in ways I don't even understand myself. He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world."