Murder of Cash App Founder Bob Lee: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

Watch : Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead at 43 After Being Stabbed

San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in connection with the April 4 killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Fellow tech executive Nima Momeni, 38, was brought into custody April 13 on suspicion of murder, San Francisco Sheriff's Department records show. He is suspected of fatally stabbing Lee, 43, who he reportedly knew, in the city in the early hours of April 4.

According to NBC Bay Area, San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said at a news briefing that the suspect—the owner of the security and technology provider Expand IT—and Lee knew each other but Scott declined to give further details.

Momeni is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 14, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet also reported that prosecutors plan to ask a judge to hold the suspect without bail.

Following the arrest, San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey tweeted his appreciation to police working the case.