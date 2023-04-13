You’ll Love the Way Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shop in Style at L.A. Kids Store

Watch : Rihanna Shares Glimpse at Her DELICIOUS Pregnancy Cravings

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky never miss a moment to be fashion killas.

The couple—who are expecting a second child—were recently spotted shopping at a children's clothing store in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 12.

For the outing, Rihanna wore a black maxi dress that showed off her baby bump and a navy blue puffer jacket. The "Love the Way You Lie" singer accompanied the look with black tennis shoes and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, the "Good for You" rapper matched his partner's color scheme with a dark blue coat, white shirt and stripped tie.

The outing comes as the pair, who are parents to an 11-month-old son, are getting ready to welcome the latest member of their growing family. And Rihanna's second pregnancy journey has been nothing less than show-stopping—after all, the singer did unveil to the world she was pregnant again while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.