You’ll Love the Way Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shop in Style at L.A. Kids Store

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky never miss a moment to be fashion killas.
The couple—who are expecting a second child—were recently spotted shopping at a children's clothing store in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 12.
For the outing, Rihanna wore a black maxi dress that showed off her baby bump and a navy blue puffer jacket. The "Love the Way You Lie" singer accompanied the look with black tennis shoes and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, the "Good for You" rapper matched his partner's color scheme with a dark blue coat, white shirt and stripped tie.
The outing comes as the pair, who are parents to an 11-month-old son, are getting ready to welcome the latest member of their growing family. And Rihanna's second pregnancy journey has been nothing less than show-stopping—after all, the singer did unveil to the world she was pregnant again while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
As for their current family dynamic, Rihanna revealed last month that her son can't get enough of his dad.
"I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," Rihanna told British Vogue for their March 2023 cover story. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"
In fact, two years ago, Rocky had already predicted what type of dad he would be.
"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad," he told GQ May 2021. "I would have a very fly child. Very."
