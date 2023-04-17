Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Tania Leanos

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 4: Meet the Cast

Love is in the air for Kyle Abrams.

The Love Is Blind alum, who starred on two season, proposed to his girlfriend Tania Leanos in Chicago April 11, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Kyle exclusively shared with E! News. "One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whistle having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."

Once those very important factors aligned, it was go time.

Kyle got down on one knee and popped the question with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds.

"I loved everything about the way Kyle proposed," Tania told E! News. "Most importantly, he surprised me with having both of our families there to share the special moment. It meant so much because he knows how important family is to me and he did not disappoint. And the mariachi was absolutely perfect!"