Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Tania Leanos

Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams is off the market after getting engaged to Tania Leanos. Get the exclusive details on his surprise proposal in Chicago.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 17, 2023 4:00 PMTags
Love is in the air for Kyle Abrams.

The Love Is Blind alum, who starred on two season, proposed to his girlfriend Tania Leanos in Chicago April 11, E! News can exclusively reveal. 

"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Kyle exclusively shared with E! News. "One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whistle having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."

Once those very important factors aligned, it was go time.

Kyle got down on one knee and popped the question with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds.

"I loved everything about the way Kyle proposed," Tania told E! News. "Most importantly, he surprised me with having both of our families there to share the special moment. It meant so much because he knows how important family is to me and he did not disappoint. And the mariachi was absolutely perfect!"

photos
18 Shocking Secrets About Love Is Blind Revealed

Now, it's time for Kyle and Tania to start planning a wedding—this time without reality TV cameras following their every move.

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.

"The most admirable thing about Kyle is his innate ability to live life not caring what others think," the bride-to-be said. "He can be so charming. It amazes me how he makes things happen and gets anything and everything he wants."

Fans first met Kyle in February 2022 on the Netflix show, where he got engaged to Shaina Hurley. After the couple broke up before their wedding day, Kyle began a relationship with co-star Deepti Vempati

Once that romance fizzled out last summer, the 30-year-old met Tania and immediately knew she was special.

"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," he told E! News. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates."

Kyle isn't the only Love Is Blind star impressed with Tania. Deepti also gave her stamp of approval.

"I've met her a couple of times because Kyle and I run into each other all the time in Chicago at the same events and things," she said on the Sept. 27 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "She's so sweet! I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life." 

To see even more exclusive photos from the engagement, keep reading.

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.
She Said Yes!

On April 11, Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams got engaged to Tania Leanos in Chicago. 

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.
New Bling

Kyle proposed with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds, makers of responsibly-crafted, premium lab grown diamond rings. 

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.
Raise a Glass

Cheers to new beginnings and a new chapter of this special love story. 

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.
A Family Affair

Kyle surprised Tania with her family during the romantic proposal.

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.
Look of Love

We've fallen in love with Tania's new engagement ring in photos captured by Minha Aamer

Minha Aamer / Holy Cow Productions LLC.
To New Beginnings

Now, it's time for Kyle and Tania to plan their dream wedding. 

