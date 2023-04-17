Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Tania Leanos

Love is in the air for Kyle Abrams.
The Love Is Blind alum, who starred on two season, proposed to his girlfriend Tania Leanos in Chicago April 11, E! News can exclusively reveal.
"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Kyle exclusively shared with E! News. "One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whistle having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."
Once those very important factors aligned, it was go time.
Kyle got down on one knee and popped the question with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds.
"I loved everything about the way Kyle proposed," Tania told E! News. "Most importantly, he surprised me with having both of our families there to share the special moment. It meant so much because he knows how important family is to me and he did not disappoint. And the mariachi was absolutely perfect!"
Now, it's time for Kyle and Tania to start planning a wedding—this time without reality TV cameras following their every move.
"The most admirable thing about Kyle is his innate ability to live life not caring what others think," the bride-to-be said. "He can be so charming. It amazes me how he makes things happen and gets anything and everything he wants."
Fans first met Kyle in February 2022 on the Netflix show, where he got engaged to Shaina Hurley. After the couple broke up before their wedding day, Kyle began a relationship with co-star Deepti Vempati.
Once that romance fizzled out last summer, the 30-year-old met Tania and immediately knew she was special.
"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," he told E! News. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates."
Kyle isn't the only Love Is Blind star impressed with Tania. Deepti also gave her stamp of approval.
"I've met her a couple of times because Kyle and I run into each other all the time in Chicago at the same events and things," she said on the Sept. 27 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "She's so sweet! I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life."
To see even more exclusive photos from the engagement, keep reading.