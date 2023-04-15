Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker at Coachella as Blink-182 Returns to the Stage

Watch : Kourtney & Travis' 3 Weddings in New Hulu Special: ALL THE DETAILS

Kourtney Kardashian isn't just any girl at the rock show.

The stylish Kardashians star was the epitome of Coachella cool while supporting husband Travis Barker's band Blink-182 at the annual Southern California music festival on April 14.

For the occasion, the 43-year-old rocked a hoodie paired with a black and blue furry jacket and sunglasses. As for Travis, the 47-year-old drummer opted for black pants and a matching beanie during the group's Friday evening set.

Following the show, Kourtney took to Instagram on April 15 with a few clips taken during the performance. She also shared a selfie she got on the side of the stage next to stepson Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio and Carl Dawson. Kourtney captioned the collection of moments, "My first @blink182 show!"

Coachella is Blink-182's first performance since they announced last October that all three original members—Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge—were reuniting to record new music and tour after eight years apart.