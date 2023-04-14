Love Is Blind Season 4 Finale: Find Out Who Got Married and Who Broke Up

Nothing is official until "I do."
The season four Love Is Blind finale saw four engaged couples—Kwame and Chelsea, Paul and Micah, Brett and Tiffany and Zack and Bliss—walk down the aisle on their wedding days with the prospect of eternal love looming in the air.
It wasn't an easy journey to the altar for any of the final pairs. Between Kwame's pure hated of the city of Seattle and Micah's "emotional immaturity" to Tiffany falling asleep in the pods during a conversation with Brett and the implosion of Zack's engagement to his first fiancée Irina, the dating social experiment didn't always produce the prettiest results.
Before we get to the weddings, however, there's also the matter of Marshall and Jackie. The two got engaged in the pods, but their relationship quickly fizzled once out in the real world. What's more, Jackie immediately met up with Josh—whom she also formed a connection with inside the pods—and sparks flew between the duo. Who knows? Maybe there will be another engagement down the road.
When it comes to Love Is Blind, expect the unexpected.
On that note, keep scrolling to find out which season four couples got married and which broke things off for good.
Kwame and Chelsea
The season's penultimate episode ended with 33-year-old Kwame Appiah looking awfully apprehensive about his impending nuptials to 31-year-old Chelsea Griffin. However, once face-to-face with Chelsea at the altar, Kwame said "I do" and Chelsea was thrilled to join him.
As for how they'll figure out splitting their time between Chelsea's home in Seattle and Kwame's digs in Portland, that remains unclear.
Paul and Micah
Micah Lussier saved one of the season's most dramatic moments for the altar.
Once the 27-year-old marketing manager met her fiancé Paul Peden in front of their assembled group of friends and family, she threw a curveball. When the officiant asked Micah if she was ready to commit to Paul, she said, "I think that, in this moment, the best thing that I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first."
Paul was clearly taken aback but, when asked to commit to Micah, he knew what he had to do. "I love you," he told Micah. "But I don't think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we're not there."
To which Micah replied, "I feel like that's exactly what you were going to say."
After adding that she "never felt safe" in their relationship, an overwhelmed Micah stormed off the altar in tears. Though Paul tried to follow her, she wasn't ready to talk.
"I don't want you in here," she told him. "I want to deal with this on my own. I don't want to do this."
So, why did Paul decide to break things off. "There was definitely love," he explained in confessional. "That's not a question. It didn't seem to always be reciprocated. That would have been real or it could have been a defense mechanism. Maybe she held back her love at times because she was afraid I wouldn't reciprocate it. It was just this negative feedback loop. To tell her 'no' destroyed me."
Furthermore, Paul said that he struggled with "envisioning Micah as a mother."
Way to twist the knife, Paul.
Brett and Tiffany
After 36-year-old Brett Brown got unreasonably upset about his suit pants not fitting correctly—which involved a last-minute trip to a local tailor—he met 37-year-old fiancée Tiffany Pennywell at the altar.
Both Brett and Tiffany were visibly emotional as they read their vows to one another. Once completed, the officiant asked the million dollar question.
Oh, come on. We won't even try to make this suspenseful. Of course Brett and Tiffany both said "I do!" America's favorite love story lives on!
"I feel like I truly found my life partner," Brett said after the wedding. "I'm just thrilled to start our life together."
Zack and Bliss
The rollercoaster relationship of Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi—which involved a pod breakup followed by a surprise proposal on a boat—finally landed them at the altar.
"It was when I said goodbye that I knew what I had lost," Zack explained during his vows. "When you were gone and I was alone and I was lonely and sad, I'd lay down at night and think about how much you understood me."
Luckily, Bliss felt the same way and they both said "I do."
Once officially husband and wife, the couple danced to the song they bonded in during their time in the pods: Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."
That's true love.
Find out where the couples stand now when the first-ever Love Is Blind live reunion streams April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix.