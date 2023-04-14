Love Is Blind Season 4 Finale: Find Out Who Got Married and Who Broke Up

Watch : Love Is Blind's Micah Gives an Update on Her Friendship With Irina

Nothing is official until "I do."

The season four Love Is Blind finale saw four engaged couples—Kwame and Chelsea, Paul and Micah, Brett and Tiffany and Zack and Bliss—walk down the aisle on their wedding days with the prospect of eternal love looming in the air.

It wasn't an easy journey to the altar for any of the final pairs. Between Kwame's pure hated of the city of Seattle and Micah's "emotional immaturity" to Tiffany falling asleep in the pods during a conversation with Brett and the implosion of Zack's engagement to his first fiancée Irina, the dating social experiment didn't always produce the prettiest results.

Before we get to the weddings, however, there's also the matter of Marshall and Jackie. The two got engaged in the pods, but their relationship quickly fizzled once out in the real world. What's more, Jackie immediately met up with Josh—whom she also formed a connection with inside the pods—and sparks flew between the duo. Who knows? Maybe there will be another engagement down the road.

When it comes to Love Is Blind, expect the unexpected.

On that note, keep scrolling to find out which season four couples got married and which broke things off for good.