These Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Are the Best Red Carpet Moments of All Time

Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

There are red carpet moments, and then there are Met Gala moments.

After a jam-packed award season, your favorite stars are now headed to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1 for the most fashionable night of the year.

The 2023 Met Gala—hosted by Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour—will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away almost four years ago at the age of 85.

According to Vogue, the Met Gala's accompanying exhibit titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will trace his career at Chanel, Chloé, Fendi, Balmain and beyond. As a result, there are many special ways to honor the fashion legend.

"At its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two dimensional drawings into three dimensional garments," the Met's curator Andrew Bolton told Women's Wear Daily. "We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that."

And while Karl was always one to revisit themes in his work, Andrew said "he was always looking to the future in his own work."