These Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Are the Best Red Carpet Moments of All Time

Before the 2023 Met Gala celebrates Karl Lagerfeld May 1, look back on the best looks from past attendees including Blake Lively, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Cher, Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian and more

There are red carpet moments, and then there are Met Gala moments.

After a jam-packed award season, your favorite stars are now headed to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1 for the most fashionable night of the year.

The 2023 Met Gala—hosted by Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour—will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away almost four years ago at the age of 85.

According to Vogue, the Met Gala's accompanying exhibit titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will trace his career at Chanel, Chloé, Fendi, Balmain and beyond. As a result, there are many special ways to honor the fashion legend.

"At its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two dimensional drawings into three dimensional garments," the Met's curator Andrew Bolton told Women's Wear Daily. "We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that."

And while Karl was always one to revisit themes in his work, Andrew said "he was always looking to the future in his own work."

Before any red carpet look is revealed for this year's event, some stars still deserve some serious praise for their head-turning looks from the past.

From Beyoncé's sheer Givenchy Haute Couture gown in 2015 to Princess Diana's little black dress from Christian Dior in 1996, E! News is looking back on all the stars who left our jaws on the floor with their great taste.

Keep reading to see the best dressed Met Gala stars of all time. 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Cher, 1974

Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kate Moss, 1995

Haute Couture

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell, 1995

Haute Couture

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Diana, 1996

Christian Dior

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley, 1997

Gianni Versace

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Whitney Houston, 1999

Rock Style

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1999

Rock Style

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Demi Moore, 2000

No theme

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2001

Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

Gucci via Getty Images
David Bowie & Iman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Victoria Beckham & Naomi Campbell, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Molly Sims, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kate Hudson, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Hilary Swank, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Diane Kruger, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic
Karolina Kurkova, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Elle Macpherson, 2005

House of Chanel

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Natasha Richardson & Liam Neeson, 2005

House of Chanel

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Charlize Theron & John Galliano, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Drew Barrymore, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Thandie Newton, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

James Devaney/WireImage
Victoria Beckham, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

