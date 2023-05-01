Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Bring It With Head-Turning Appearance at Met Gala 2023

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have once again proved to be one of the most stylish couples around with their stunning outfits for Met Gala 2023 on May 1.

By Kisha Forde May 01, 2023 10:57 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetGabrielle UnionMet GalaCouplesCelebritiesDwyane WadeE! Insider
Watch: See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are always on their A-game.

As for the proof, look no further than their appearance as a couple on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. For the May 1 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Bring It On alum wore a monochromatic red look, complete with a ankle-length leather duster. Meanwhile, Dwyane made sure to match his wife perfectly, wearing a complementary black leathe ensemble that included a sleeveless vest that was giving as The Matrix vibes. (See every star as they ascend the steps of the Met here.)

As for how their daughter Zaya Wade would rate their outfits? "A+," Dwyane told Live From E!: Met Gala 2023's Harvey Guillen. We co-sign this grade! 

This isn't the first time that the two turned heads at the annual event. After all, they also stunned at the 2022 Met Gala when the Being Mary Jane alum, 50, wore a silver Atelier Versace dress paired with a long, white feathered train, with the former NBA star, 41, donning a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons.

photos
Met Gala 2023: Celeb Couples on the Red Carpet

But it's no secret that Gabrielle goes the extra mile when it comes to her jaw-dropping fashion.

In fact, the creative process for her Met Gala ensemble the year before (a translucent white dress that seemed changed colors with every step) came at the tiny expense of 1,400 hours—which no doubt, helped her achieve pure perfection.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"We've been working on this since April," the L.A.'s Finest star said exclusively during her 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! interview, noting the slew of "manhours" it took to assemble.

As for what happens beyond those infamous red steps and inside the event?

"It's all about catching up and hanging out and having fun," she shared. "But really trying to appreciate each other and show love to these amazing designers."

And there's more from fashion's biggest night where that came from. Keep reading for a look at every celeb at the 2023 Met Gala.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

In Fendi

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

In Loewe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image

Robert Pattinson

In Dior Men by Kim Jones

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell

In Chanel SS10 Couture

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Maude Apatow

In Chloe

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Precious Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ice Spice

In Balmain

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kate Moss

In Fendi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michaela Coel

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In custom Chloe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maya Hawke

In Prada

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rita Ora

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Tory Burch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Altuzarra

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ben Platt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Christine Chiu

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

4

North West & Penelope Disick Embrace Met Gala Theme in the Cutest Way

5

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala