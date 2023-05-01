Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Bring It With Head-Turning Appearance at Met Gala 2023

Watch : See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are always on their A-game.

As for the proof, look no further than their appearance as a couple on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. For the May 1 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Bring It On alum wore a monochromatic red look, complete with a ankle-length leather duster. Meanwhile, Dwyane made sure to match his wife perfectly, wearing a complementary black leathe ensemble that included a sleeveless vest that was giving as The Matrix vibes. (See every star as they ascend the steps of the Met here.)

As for how their daughter Zaya Wade would rate their outfits? "A+," Dwyane told Live From E!: Met Gala 2023's Harvey Guillen. We co-sign this grade!

This isn't the first time that the two turned heads at the annual event. After all, they also stunned at the 2022 Met Gala when the Being Mary Jane alum, 50, wore a silver Atelier Versace dress paired with a long, white feathered train, with the former NBA star, 41, donning a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons.