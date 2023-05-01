Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Bring It With Head-Turning Appearance at Met Gala 2023

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are always on their A-game.
As for the proof, look no further than their appearance as a couple on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. For the May 1 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Bring It On alum wore a monochromatic red look, complete with a ankle-length leather duster. Meanwhile, Dwyane made sure to match his wife perfectly, wearing a complementary black leathe ensemble that included a sleeveless vest that was giving as The Matrix vibes. (See every star as they ascend the steps of the Met here.)
As for how their daughter Zaya Wade would rate their outfits? "A+," Dwyane told Live From E!: Met Gala 2023's Harvey Guillen. We co-sign this grade!
This isn't the first time that the two turned heads at the annual event. After all, they also stunned at the 2022 Met Gala when the Being Mary Jane alum, 50, wore a silver Atelier Versace dress paired with a long, white feathered train, with the former NBA star, 41, donning a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons.
But it's no secret that Gabrielle goes the extra mile when it comes to her jaw-dropping fashion.
In fact, the creative process for her Met Gala ensemble the year before (a translucent white dress that seemed changed colors with every step) came at the tiny expense of 1,400 hours—which no doubt, helped her achieve pure perfection.
"We've been working on this since April," the L.A.'s Finest star said exclusively during her 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! interview, noting the slew of "manhours" it took to assemble.
As for what happens beyond those infamous red steps and inside the event?
"It's all about catching up and hanging out and having fun," she shared. "But really trying to appreciate each other and show love to these amazing designers."
And there's more from fashion's biggest night where that came from. Keep reading for a look at every celeb at the 2023 Met Gala.