Nickelodeon's Drake Bell Found Safe After Going Missing in Florida

Drake Bell has been located by authorities in Florida.
Hours after he was reported missing, the Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed to E! News on April 13 that "law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."
Authorities previously shared that they were looking for the Nickelodeon alum after he was last seen on April 12. "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School," the department wrote in a Facebook statement alongside a photo of Bell. "He is considered missing and endangered."
The 36-year-old has not spoken out publicly since being found. E! News has reached out to Bell's rep for comment.
Prior to his brief disappearance, the Drake & Josh alum was spotted out at SeaWorld in Orlando on April 11 with his son, who he shares with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling. (People reported in January that the couple—who wed in 2018—had separated as Bell sought outpatient treatment for substance abuse.)
Bell first confirmed his son's arrival, as well as his marriage to Schmeling, in July 2021. "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," he tweeted at the time. "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."
That same month, the actor was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.
The sentencing stemmed from a woman's accusation that Bell groomed her when she was underage.
"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," Bell said in a July 2021 statement ahead of the sentencing. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention."
"I have taken this matter very very seriously," he added, "and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."