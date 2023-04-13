Nickelodeon's Drake Bell Found Safe After Going Missing in Florida

Watch : Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Child Endangerment

Drake Bell has been located by authorities in Florida.

Hours after he was reported missing, the Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed to E! News on April 13 that "law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

Authorities previously shared that they were looking for the Nickelodeon alum after he was last seen on April 12. "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School," the department wrote in a Facebook statement alongside a photo of Bell. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The 36-year-old has not spoken out publicly since being found. E! News has reached out to Bell's rep for comment.

Prior to his brief disappearance, the Drake & Josh alum was spotted out at SeaWorld in Orlando on April 11 with his son, who he shares with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling. (People reported in January that the couple—who wed in 2018—had separated as Bell sought outpatient treatment for substance abuse.)