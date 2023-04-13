Today's Hoda Kotb Shares Deeply Personal Response to Being Mom-Shamed

Watch : Hoda Kotb Makes an Emotional Return to Today

Hoda Kotb is opening up about a horrific piece of hate mail she once received.

The Today co-anchor, who is mom to daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, recently recalled receiving a handwritten note at her home criticizing her for starting a family later in life.

"I opened the letter and it was something along the lines of, 'How dare you bring a child into this world at your age? Don't you know what you're doing to that child?' Like, it went on and on," Hoda, 58, recalled on the NBC morning show. "It took my breath away because that actually was my ouch. I was scared. Like, is this something that is smart for me to do? Am I helping or am I going to ultimately be harming? Like, I've thought about that."

Hoda, who adopted Haley and Hope with now-ex Joel Schiffman and co-parents them with him, continued, "And when I read it, I thought, someone took a pen and sat at a table and put it and wrote that down and got a stamp and mailed it. Like, went to all that trouble to say that to me."