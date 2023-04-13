True Detective Season 4 Teaser Leaves Jodie Foster and Kali Reis Out in the Cold

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Talk about a cold case.

It's been more than four years since True Detective's last investigation, but HBO is just about ready to solve another murder in True Detective: Night Country. Season four of the anthology series will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as reluctant partners working in the harsh Alaskan winter.

"Some people come to Alaska to escape, get away from something," Jodie's character, Detective Liz Danvers, says at the top of the April 12 trailer. "Sometimes they come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it."

Unfortunately for this season's apparent victims, the sun is about to set for the season, meaning Danvers and Kali's Detective Evangeline Navarro will be quite literally in the dark as they track down clues, as seen in the teaser.