True Detective Season 4 Teaser Leaves Jodie Foster and Kali Reis Out in the Cold

Talk about a cold case.
It's been more than four years since True Detective's last investigation, but HBO is just about ready to solve another murder in True Detective: Night Country. Season four of the anthology series will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as reluctant partners working in the harsh Alaskan winter.
"Some people come to Alaska to escape, get away from something," Jodie's character, Detective Liz Danvers, says at the top of the April 12 trailer. "Sometimes they come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it."
Unfortunately for this season's apparent victims, the sun is about to set for the season, meaning Danvers and Kali's Detective Evangeline Navarro will be quite literally in the dark as they track down clues, as seen in the teaser.
"It's the last sunset before the long night," a fellow cop explains. "Theory is, they went out to watch it. It was a weather event."
However, the discovery of the missing men's boots suggests foul play. As another character points out, "How scared do you have to be to run out in the ice without any shoes?"
In typical True Detective fashion, half of the fun is the dynamic between the police at the center of the crime. And in Night Country, the lead pair are anything but friends.
"You think I wanna work with you?" Navarro asks Danvers. "Take a look in the mirror. No one can stand you."
Season four will also star John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star LaBlanc and Joel D. Montgrand.
In the end, Danvers ominously warns the audience, "Some questions just don't have answers."
See for yourself when True Detective: Night Country airs later in 2023 on HBO Max.