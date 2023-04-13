Is The Real Housewives of Las Vegas Coming to Bravo? Andy Cohen Says...

Could The Real Housewives be taking over Sin City?
Days after it was announced that BravoCon is heading to Las Vegas for its 2023 event, Andy Cohen is addressing the rumors that Sin City will be the home of a new Real Housewives series.
"People are really excited about BravoCon in Vegas—getting so many questions about it—and I just wanna nip something in the bud right now because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address so that we can move on," the Watch What Happens Live host said on the April 13 episode of his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live show. "There is a train of thought that we will be announcing at BravoCon in Vegas The Real Housewives of Las Vegas. And I am here to tell you we are not. No, we are not. There is no Housewives of Vegas."
As for the possibility of the Housewives universe expanding to a new city any time soon, Cohen also shot down that idea.
"We're not developing any," the 54-year-old confirmed before adding, "There was just a rumor about Real Housewives of New Orleans and I happen to know that there is a production company who we work with all the time who was just casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a show to be done in New Orleans. I think they are pitching it to Bravo. This wasn't Bravo seeking out."
Cohen explained that while production companies might be "fishing around" for possible new Bravolebrities to film, he officially debunked any rumors that a Real Housewives of New Orleans is currently in the works.
While the news might be a letdown for die-hard Housewives fans, Bravoholics can look forward to mingling with their favorite reality stars later this year at BravoCon, which will take place Nov. 3 to 5 at Las Vegas' Caesars Forum. The official list of events and talent attending has yet to be announced.
Cohen's Watch What happens Live with also return for the event's third annual celebration with live shows in Sin City.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)