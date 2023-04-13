Is The Real Housewives of Las Vegas Coming to Bravo? Andy Cohen Says...

Watch : Andy Cohen Feels "Complete" After Filming Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Could The Real Housewives be taking over Sin City?

Days after it was announced that BravoCon is heading to Las Vegas for its 2023 event, Andy Cohen is addressing the rumors that Sin City will be the home of a new Real Housewives series.

"People are really excited about BravoCon in Vegas—getting so many questions about it—and I just wanna nip something in the bud right now because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address so that we can move on," the Watch What Happens Live host said on the April 13 episode of his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live show. "There is a train of thought that we will be announcing at BravoCon in Vegas The Real Housewives of Las Vegas. And I am here to tell you we are not. No, we are not. There is no Housewives of Vegas."

As for the possibility of the Housewives universe expanding to a new city any time soon, Cohen also shot down that idea.