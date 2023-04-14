A Status Check on All the Couples in the Sister Wives Universe

Watch : Sister Wives' Christine Brown Praises "Incredible" Boyfriend

Perhaps Kody Brown was on to something when he confidently stated that love should be multiplied, not divided.

Because 17 months after Christine Brown revealed she had subtracted herself from the Sister Wives patriarch's marital equation, she's added a new fiancé to her life. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she gushed of "soulmate" David Woolley, who proposed near her home in Utah earlier this month. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

And she's not the only member of the polygamist family finding joy in monogamy these days.

Many of the Brown family's now-adult children have pledged their lives to just one partner, while Kody himself is currently down to a single Claddagh ring-wearing wife: Both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown revealed in the family's December special Sister Wives: One on One that they had separated from their shared husband of three decades.