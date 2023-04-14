A Status Check on All the Couples in the Sister Wives Universe

Newly engaged Christine Brown isn't the only member of the sprawling polygamist family enjoying a life of monogamy. See how the Sister Wives stars have multiplied their love.

Perhaps Kody Brown was on to something when he confidently stated that love should be multiplied, not divided. 

Because 17 months after Christine Brown revealed she had subtracted herself from the Sister Wives patriarch's marital equation, she's added a new fiancé to her life. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she gushed of "soulmate" David Woolley, who proposed near her home in Utah earlier this month. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

And she's not the only member of the polygamist family finding joy in monogamy these days. 

Many of the Brown family's now-adult children have pledged their lives to just one partner, while Kody himself is currently down to a single Claddagh ring-wearing wife: Both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown revealed in the family's December special Sister Wives: One on One that they had separated from their shared husband of three decades. 

As for Christine, she's fully embraced her new one-man lifestyle, with son Paedon Brown telling Us Weekly his mom is "done" with plural marriage. "She's grateful for the sister wives," he said. "I think it's the same thing for the kids. We're all grateful for it, she's grateful for it, but it's just not for us and just not for her anymore."

While the 24-year-old is currently on the hunt for the one through various dating apps ("I just don't come off well online" he joked in a March TikTok), many of his siblings have found their person. Here's a look at all the love that's blossoming in the Brown family. 

Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 27, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 5, and big sister Evie, 3, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 27, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 28, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold this past November. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 26-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Aspyn Brown

In the nearly five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But this past December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 21-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

