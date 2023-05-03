Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

Watch : Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is speaking out amid his recovery.

Weeks after he suffered a medical emergency, the 55-year-old returned to social media to thank fans for their support.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Jamie wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed." He also gave a shout out to friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Thank ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."

The update comes after Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx shared that the Ray actor was undergoing medical treatment for undisclosed reasons.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

On behalf of her family, including mom Connie Kline, Corinne asked for privacy at this time.