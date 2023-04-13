Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley 2 Months After Debuting Romance

Christine Brown is getting ready to say "I do" once again.
The Sister Wives star, 50, announced on social media that she and boyfriend David Woolley are getting married—and she gave followers a glimpse of her new diamond ring.
"We're engaged!" Christine wrote on Instagram April 13. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."
Her relationship milestone was met with a lot of love in the comments—including from her co-star Janelle Brown who expressed her joy by writing, "Hurray!!!"
The proposal comes two months after Christine debuted her relationship with David on Instagram in a Valentine's Day tribute.
"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside snapshots of the pair. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
Since then, the reality TV personality and her love have continued to give followers glimpses into their romance on social media, posting footage of them dancing, going on vacations and spending time with family.
"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," she captioned a March 12 Instagram post. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."
Before dating David, Christine was in a decades-long relationship with Sister Wives co-star Kody Brown, with whom she shares six children. The former couple announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years together, with viewers watching them part ways on the most recent season of the TLC show.
While Christine and Kody never legally tied the knot, he considered himself spiritually married to her, Janelle and Meri Brown. However, all of these relationships have come to an end. Janelle revealed on the Sister Wives: One on One special, which premiered in December, that she and Kody separated, and he and Meri confirmed in a January Instagram post that they'd decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage relationship. Kody is married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014.
And it's clear that Christine is thrilled about her new chapter with David.
"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," she told People upon announcing the proposal, which she said took place in Utah earlier this month. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."