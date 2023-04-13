Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley 2 Months After Debuting Romance

Watch : Sister Wives' Christine Brown Praises "Incredible" Boyfriend

Christine Brown is getting ready to say "I do" once again.

The Sister Wives star, 50, announced on social media that she and boyfriend David Woolley are getting married—and she gave followers a glimpse of her new diamond ring.

"We're engaged!" Christine wrote on Instagram April 13. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."

Her relationship milestone was met with a lot of love in the comments—including from her co-star Janelle Brown who expressed her joy by writing, "Hurray!!!"

The proposal comes two months after Christine debuted her relationship with David on Instagram in a Valentine's Day tribute.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside snapshots of the pair. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."