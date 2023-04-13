Cary Elwes Addresses Possibility of a Princess Bride Reboot

Watch : Why Sweetwater Is a MUST-SEE According to Jeremy Piven & More Stars

A Princess Bride reboot? Inconceivable.

According to Cary Elwes, that is. The actor, who played Westley in the cult 1987 fantasy film, recently dismissed the possibility, telling E! News, "There's no reboot."

The 60-year-old recalled, "There was a studio head one time who suggested that and he posted it on Twitter and I responded, 'There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.'"

Elwes' 2019 tweet was in response to post from Variety in which Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra had the outlet, "Very famous people whose names I won't use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride."

The Stranger Things alum—who stars in the upcoming film Sweetwater (out April 14), )—noted that his comment paraphrasing one of The Princess Bride's famous quotes "got quite a sizeable response of positive feedback."

So when it comes to the original movie, Elwes added, "I don't think you can touch it."