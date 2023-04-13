Cary Elwes Addresses Possibility of a Princess Bride Reboot

A Princess Bride reboot? Inconceivable.
According to Cary Elwes, that is. The actor, who played Westley in the cult 1987 fantasy film, recently dismissed the possibility, telling E! News, "There's no reboot."
The 60-year-old recalled, "There was a studio head one time who suggested that and he posted it on Twitter and I responded, 'There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.'"
Elwes' 2019 tweet was in response to post from Variety in which Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra had the outlet, "Very famous people whose names I won't use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride."
The Stranger Things alum—who stars in the upcoming film Sweetwater (out April 14), )—noted that his comment paraphrasing one of The Princess Bride's famous quotes "got quite a sizeable response of positive feedback."
So when it comes to the original movie, Elwes added, "I don't think you can touch it."
And he is not the only cast member who feels this way. Robin Wright, who played main character Princess Buttercup, previously shared her reaction to a potential remake, noting to E! News in 2017, "We thought, 'Don't ruin it. Please don't ruin it.'"
But while a new Princess Bride cast won't be having fun storming any castles together anytime soon, Elwes, Wright and many of their former co-stars, including Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal—have kept in touch in the decades since the film's release.
"We do get together and we do celebrate each other," Elwes told E! News. "We're all one big family now thanks to this wonderful film."
And the actor is looking forward to getting together with his former co-stars again—including when The Princess Bride reaches a new major milestone in a few years. "I think if we do any kind of celebrations, we probably have to wait till the 40th anniversary," he said. "So we have a few years away."