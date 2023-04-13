A New Big Bang Theory Spinoff Is on the Way: All the Details

Chuck Lorre is developing a new project based on The Big Bang Theory at HBO Max more than five years after its first spinoff, Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding.

Four years after the hit CBS series went off the air after 12 seasons, a second spinoff is in the works, Max—the new name for HBO Max—announced on April 12.

And after introducing audiences to lovably nerdy scientists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), as well as their neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), creator Chuck Lorre is once again at the helm.

Of course, this new Big Bang Theory project comes after the first spinoff Young Sheldon, which is based on the early life of Parsons' titular child prodigy-turned-theoretical physicist. That series, which stars Iain Armitage, is currently in its sixth season on CBS.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait to unravel the mysteries of the third show in the lineage as no plot details have been confirmed just yet. However, as part of his overall deal with the streaming service, Lorre's next comedy How to Be a Bookie starring Sebastian Maniscalco is currently in production.

The Big Bang Theory Cast: Then and Now

The Big Bang Theory originally ran from 2007 to 2019 and also starred Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Sara Gilbert, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Fans of the original sitcom were shocked in 2019 when Parsons revealed his surprise exit from the series, effectively making season 12 the final season. In 2022, Lorre acknowledged the star's sudden departure.

CBS

"There was a lot of crying in the room—Kaley, in particular," he recalled. "It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it."

Study up on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, available to stream on HBO Max. Plus, check up on the status of all your favorite reboots, remakes and revivals, below... 

