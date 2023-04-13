Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $240 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

Don't miss this 75% discount on the Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 13, 2023 2:43 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Kate Spade Crossbody

When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.

You can get the Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $240, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. It may look small, but it can fit the largest iPhone along with your other must-haves with a lot of shoppers raving about its compact storage. It has 12 credit card pockets, an interior pocket, and exterior pocket for additional organization.

This bag is on sale in eight colors: black, mint, lilac, chalk pink, mitten pink, berry, green, and yellow. A 75% discount is just too good to pass up, right? Shop before this deal disappears!

Kate Spade 75% Off Deal

Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody

This bag is on sale in eight colors: black, mint, lilac, chalk pink, mitten pink, berry, green, and yellow.

$240
$59
Kate Spade

Trending Stories

1

Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Romance

2

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Late Dad's Wedding Ring During BTS Moment

3

Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.

Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody Reviews

A shopper shared, "I loved my crossbody SO much that I bought the shoulder bag to go with it! I use the crossbody as my wallet which fits my phone and keys also for making hands free while I shop!"

Another reviewed, "It can fit my cards, small planner, phone, chapstick, and car key with no problem... I'll probably be ordering the black one now."

