Céline Dion Releases New Music 4 Months After Announcing Health Diagnosis

Watch : Celine Dion Feels 55th Birthday Love Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

A new day has come—and so has new music from Céline Dion.

The Grammy winner has dropped her song "Love Again" for the upcoming movie of the same name, making it her first release since sharing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

"NEW TRACK ALERT!" her team wrote in an April 13 Instagram post. "Available now, 'Love Again,' the title track from the motion picture. Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available!"

In addition to providing music for the movie—which stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra—Dion makes her film debut, playing herself. (Chopra's husband Nick Jonas is also set to make a cameo.)

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Dion said in a press release. "And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."