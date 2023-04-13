Ditch Your Self-Tanner and Save 64% On Sweat-Proof Tarte Bronzer That Lasts All Day

Get a natural-looking tan that won't streak with the Tarte Park Avenue Princess Face & Body Bronzer.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 13, 2023
E! Insider Shop Tarte BronzerTarte/QVC

Self-tanner is a must-have to create a beautiful, bronzed glow, but what about those days when you just don't have the time for a faux tan to set? You need an instant solution that is easy to use and lasts all day long. You can get a natural-looking tan and avoid harmful sun exposure if you have the right makeup.

Enter the Tarte Cosmetics Park Ave Princess Face & Body Bronzer. This revolutionary product has the performance of a self-tanner with the ease of a powder application. There are two natural-looking colors to choose from. These formulas feel lightweight on your skin and they're waterproof, so they last all day, even if you get a little sweaty or get caught in the rain. 

You can shop an amazing deal from QVC. You get two bronzers, a body brush, and face brush for just $52. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $143. Get your shop on before this 64% off deal disappears.

Create a Filtered, Airbrushed Look and Get 2 It Cosmetics Foundations for the Price of 1

Tarte Park Avenue Princess Face & Body Bronzer 4-Pc Collection

Choose from Light/Medium and Tan/Deep bundles, which include:

  • Two Park Ave Princess Face & Body Bronzers in the shade of your choice
  • Body brush
  • Face brush
$143
$52
QVC

If you need more info before you shop, check out these rave reviews. 

Tarte Park Avenue Princess Face & Body Bronzer Reviews

A shopper declared, "Best Bronzer I've ever used! This bronzer is awesome and I get so many compliments on the glow it gives me. I have recommended this product to all of my friends!"

Another gushed, "Absolutely love this bronzer! I use this on my legs and it looks fabulous. I have tried so many self tanners and they are either streaky, terrible colour and smell hideous. This is perfect!"

Someone reviewed, "I love this bronzer! It has a beautiful color and really stays on all day even through sweating! No other bronzer is this good! Best product I ever used! Worth the money!"

A Tarte shopper raved, "HOLY GRAIL! This bronzer is amazing! I used to really like the original Park Ave Princess bronzer but this is somehow even better. The shade is just perfect for my skin tone (I'm a light skinned Scandinavian), the texture is perfect, it's buildable and blends seamlessly. I own a LOT of bronzers (NARS, Benefit, Too Faced, Estée Lauder etc.) but this is my new holy grail I won't be without. Plus it's huge so it's going to last me a lifetime."

