Ditch Your Self-Tanner and Save 64% On Sweat-Proof Tarte Bronzer That Lasts All Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Self-tanner is a must-have to create a beautiful, bronzed glow, but what about those days when you just don't have the time for a faux tan to set? You need an instant solution that is easy to use and lasts all day long. You can get a natural-looking tan and avoid harmful sun exposure if you have the right makeup.
Enter the Tarte Cosmetics Park Ave Princess Face & Body Bronzer. This revolutionary product has the performance of a self-tanner with the ease of a powder application. There are two natural-looking colors to choose from. These formulas feel lightweight on your skin and they're waterproof, so they last all day, even if you get a little sweaty or get caught in the rain.
You can shop an amazing deal from QVC. You get two bronzers, a body brush, and face brush for just $52. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $143. Get your shop on before this 64% off deal disappears.
Tarte Park Avenue Princess Face & Body Bronzer 4-Pc Collection
Choose from Light/Medium and Tan/Deep bundles, which include:
- Two Park Ave Princess Face & Body Bronzers in the shade of your choice
- Body brush
- Face brush
If you need more info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.
Tarte Park Avenue Princess Face & Body Bronzer Reviews
A shopper declared, "Best Bronzer I've ever used! This bronzer is awesome and I get so many compliments on the glow it gives me. I have recommended this product to all of my friends!"
Another gushed, "Absolutely love this bronzer! I use this on my legs and it looks fabulous. I have tried so many self tanners and they are either streaky, terrible colour and smell hideous. This is perfect!"
Someone reviewed, "I love this bronzer! It has a beautiful color and really stays on all day even through sweating! No other bronzer is this good! Best product I ever used! Worth the money!"
A Tarte shopper raved, "HOLY GRAIL! This bronzer is amazing! I used to really like the original Park Ave Princess bronzer but this is somehow even better. The shade is just perfect for my skin tone (I'm a light skinned Scandinavian), the texture is perfect, it's buildable and blends seamlessly. I own a LOT of bronzers (NARS, Benefit, Too Faced, Estée Lauder etc.) but this is my new holy grail I won't be without. Plus it's huge so it's going to last me a lifetime."
