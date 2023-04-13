ACM Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

Kick off your 9 to 5 with the nominations for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions announced this year's nominees on April 13, and just wait until you see the star-studded list.
HARDY heads into the night with the most nods, earning seven in total, followed by Lainey Wilson with six and Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Miranda Lambert with five each.
In fact, Lambert received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination. The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter also make history as the first Black duo to be nominated in the Duo of the Year category.
Already counting down the days until the big event? Luckily, you won't have to wait much longer. Viewers can watch Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks host the 58th annual ACM Awards live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Prime Video. And if you can't stream Country Music's Party of the Year then, no worries. Fans will be able to relive the whole thing on Amazon Freevee the next day.
To see the full list of nominees, scroll on.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
LadyA
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
"Thank God," Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
Song of the Year
"Sand In My Boots," Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
"wait in the truck," HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
Visual Media of the Year
"HEARTFIRST," Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
"Thank God," Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
"wait in the truck," HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
"What He Didn't Do," Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
"At the End of a Bar," Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]," Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
"Thank God," Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
"Thinking 'Bout You," Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
"wait in the truck," HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records