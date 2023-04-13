ACM Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : 2022 ACM Awards Must-See Arrivals: Dolly Parton, Lady A & More!

Kick off your 9 to 5 with the nominations for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions announced this year's nominees on April 13, and just wait until you see the star-studded list.

HARDY heads into the night with the most nods, earning seven in total, followed by Lainey Wilson with six and Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Miranda Lambert with five each.

In fact, Lambert received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination. The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter also make history as the first Black duo to be nominated in the Duo of the Year category.

Already counting down the days until the big event? Luckily, you won't have to wait much longer. Viewers can watch Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks host the 58th annual ACM Awards live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Prime Video. And if you can't stream Country Music's Party of the Year then, no worries. Fans will be able to relive the whole thing on Amazon Freevee the next day.