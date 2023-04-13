Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Shares Adorable New Footage of His Baby Boy

Bartise Bowden's love for his son is clear.
Nearly after a week after announcing he has welcomed a baby boy, the Love is Blind alum shared new footage of their father-son bonding time.
In an April 11 TikTok, Bartise is seen cradling his newborn while he's fast asleep and later taking photos of him while he's wide awake during family festivities. The Netflix star captioned the post, "First easter for lil man."
The adorable footage comes just days after the Perfect Match star revealed that he was stepping into a new chapter in life as a dad.
"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," Bartise wrote alongside his April 7 social media post announcing the news. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella."
The 27-year-old, who hasn't revealed the identity of the mother of his child, also noted that he went from "zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."
He also shared a glimpse at their time spent together over the past few weeks, which included photos of them celebrating St. Patrick's Day together in March, as well as watching Tiger Woods compete in the 2023 Masters tournament on television—an activity Bartise noted he used to do with his dad.
Bartise appeared in the third season of Love is Blind, which saw him split from fiancée Nancy Rodriguez after deciding not to marry her at the altar.
After filming wrapped, the Texas resident also starred in the Netflix dating show, Perfect Match, with Bartise choosing Izzy Fairthorne as his match during the season finale. Though the two haven't publicly confirmed their current relationship status, they've reportedly called it quits since the show has aired.