Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Shares Adorable New Footage of His Baby Boy

Watch : Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

Bartise Bowden's love for his son is clear.

Nearly after a week after announcing he has welcomed a baby boy, the Love is Blind alum shared new footage of their father-son bonding time.

In an April 11 TikTok, Bartise is seen cradling his newborn while he's fast asleep and later taking photos of him while he's wide awake during family festivities. The Netflix star captioned the post, "First easter for lil man."

The adorable footage comes just days after the Perfect Match star revealed that he was stepping into a new chapter in life as a dad.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," Bartise wrote alongside his April 7 social media post announcing the news. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella."

The 27-year-old, who hasn't revealed the identity of the mother of his child, also noted that he went from "zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."