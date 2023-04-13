Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

Watch : Jamie Foxx Dishes on Finally Playing a Superhero

Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, took to Instagram on April 12 to announce that her father recently needed medical care.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

She added, "The family asks for privacy at this time."

Corinne—who the 55-year-old shares with ex Connie Kline—didn't share additional details about the incident. (He is also dad to daughter Annalise Bishop with Kristin Grannis.)

E! News reached out to Jamie's rep but has not received a comment.

Just two days ago, on April 10, Jamie was photographed in Atlanta on the set for his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, per TMZ. The project, which also stars Cameron Diaz, marks Cameron's return to the screen after her last film, Annie, in 2014, when she and Jamie starred alongside one another.