Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Hasn’t Visited Stepmom Julie Chrisley in Prison

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out about the difficulties she's experienced trying to visit stepmom Julie Chrisley in prison.
The daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex Teresa Terry recently discussed the "different process" that she encountered attempting to schedule a visit at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., where Julie is spending seven years behind bars.
"I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet," Lindsie said in an April 12 episode of her Southern Tea podcast, per Page Six, adding that her communication efforts "have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."
"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting," she shared. "So, it's been a little bit frustrating."
As for what she knows about Julie's condition, Lindsie said her sister Savannah Chrisley and grandmother Nanny Faye told her the reality star is "doing very well."
Julie and Todd were found guilty of 12 charges—including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States—last June and sentenced to prison in November 2022. They each began their time behind bars in January, with Todd spending his 12-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida.
Last week, Lindsie gave an update on how the Chrisley Knows Best star has been adjusting to his new life, noting that he "looks very, very good."
"I know for sure that he is in a much better place," she said in an April 5 episode of her podcast. "His spirts are great. He is really just embracing the process and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."