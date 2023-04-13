Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Hasn’t Visited Stepmom Julie Chrisley in Prison

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Stint in Tax Fraud Case

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out about the difficulties she's experienced trying to visit stepmom Julie Chrisley in prison.

The daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex Teresa Terry recently discussed the "different process" that she encountered attempting to schedule a visit at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., where Julie is spending seven years behind bars.

"I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet," Lindsie said in an April 12 episode of her Southern Tea podcast, per Page Six, adding that her communication efforts "have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."

"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting," she shared. "So, it's been a little bit frustrating."

As for what she knows about Julie's condition, Lindsie said her sister Savannah Chrisley and grandmother Nanny Faye told her the reality star is "doing very well."