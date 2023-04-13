Never Have I Ever: Find Out When the 4th and Final Season Premieres, Plus Get Your First Look

Watch : Never Have I Ever Season 4: Who's Best for Devi?

School's almost out at Sherman Oaks High.

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever will hit Netflix June 8—and the gang is graduating.

However, before Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), lovingly described as an "Ivy League-chasing horn dog from Sherman Oaks, California" in the April 13 teaser, and her friends can spread their wings, there's still one big hurdle in front of them: senior year.

"There's no denying that the journey to senior year has had its ups and downs," narrator John McEnroe says in the teaser. "Like, some really bad downs. But soon, Devi and her friends return go high school for one final year. And this time, they're ready for anything."

After breaking up with Paxton (Darren Barnet) early in season three, the season ended with Devi on ex-boyfriend Ben's (Jaren Lewison) doorstep, looking to cash in her "free boink" card. Luckily, Paxton and Ben will both return in season four to sort things out.

In addition, season four welcomes back Devi's mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young).