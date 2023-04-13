Proof Tristan Thompson Is on Good Terms With This Member of the Kardashian Clan

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson Joining the Lakers

Now this is a true bromance.

Tristan Thompson caught up with Corey Gamble—the longtime boyfriend of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner—during the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on April 11.

In an Instagram Story video posted to the account of LeBron James' Uninterrupted brand, Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan gave a big bear hug to the talent manager during warm-ups. Clad in a satin yellow leisure suit to show off his Lakers pride, Corey was seen reciprocating the love as he patted Tristan on the back.

The game was Tristan's first with the Lakers, having signed with the team over the weekend (a move that Khloe supported by liking an Instagram post sharing the news). Though he was not called on to play, the night was nonetheless a memorable one as the 32-year-old's team managed to secure a spot in the playoffs after a 108-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Following the big win, Tristan and Corey were spotted together again as they hit up Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, Calif., for a late-night celebration.