Proof Tristan Thompson Is on Good Terms With This Member of the Kardashian Clan

Now this is a true bromance.
Tristan Thompson caught up with Corey Gamble—the longtime boyfriend of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner—during the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on April 11.
In an Instagram Story video posted to the account of LeBron James' Uninterrupted brand, Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan gave a big bear hug to the talent manager during warm-ups. Clad in a satin yellow leisure suit to show off his Lakers pride, Corey was seen reciprocating the love as he patted Tristan on the back.
The game was Tristan's first with the Lakers, having signed with the team over the weekend (a move that Khloe supported by liking an Instagram post sharing the news). Though he was not called on to play, the night was nonetheless a memorable one as the 32-year-old's team managed to secure a spot in the playoffs after a 108-102 victory over the Timberwolves.
Following the big win, Tristan and Corey were spotted together again as they hit up Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, Calif., for a late-night celebration.
This was not the first time Corey rooted for Tristan on the basketball court. Back in January 2022, when Tristan was playing for the Sacramento Kings, the 42-year-old was in the stands to watch him take on the Lakers during a visiting game.
And even though the match came days after Tristan—who shares daughter True, 5, and an 8-month-old son with Khloe—confirmed he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, Corey still proudly held up the athlete's No. 13 jersey to the paparazzi when he left the arena.
But where does Tristan stand with Khloe? A source close to the former couple previously told E! News that they remain focused on co-parenting and "coordinating for the kids."
That appeared to be the case in last month, when Khloe called Tristan the "best father, brother & uncle" in a birthday tribute celebrating the NBA star.
"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram. "All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."