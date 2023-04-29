The Best Beauty Looks at the Met Gala Prove It's Not Just About Fashion

The Met Gala isn't just about fashion because celebrities always bring their A-game when it comes to their hair, makeup and nails. Relive all of the fierce and fabulous beauty looks over the years.

While fashion is the main attraction at the Met Gala, there's no denying that attendees' artistic beauty looks are worthy of being displayed in a museum.

After all, this is the one event where creative expression is not only encouraged but celebrated. That's why A-listers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy PerryZendaya and many others aren't afraid to push the boundaries with over-the-top makeup, blinding body jewels and va-va-voom hairstyles.

Case in point? In 2019, the House of Gucci actress stole the spotlight with her dagger-sharp spikey gold false lashes, oval-shaped eye gems, thick double-winged eyeliner and hot pink lipstick. Plus, her mini hair bows were a nostalgic call-back to her early red carpet days.

"I know intrinsically that I have a camp soul," Lady Gaga told Vogue in 2019, referencing the "Camp: Notes of Fashion" theme based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay. "What I really love about what we're doing is that it reads like an essay or a poem."

Other swoon-worthy beauty moments from year's past include Alicia Keys' silver-studded ponytail that featured shiny embellished discs, Cher's purple iridescent eyeshadow paired with holographic lips and Cara Delevingne's silver-painted head and body glitter.

With the 2023 Met Gala honoring the legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeldwho passed away in February 2019 at the age of 85—it's only a matter of time before the biggest and brightest stars re-write the rules of style.

So, before the Super Bowl of fashion kicks off on May 1, relive the best beauty looks to ever hit the red carpet. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Lily Collins

A nod to mod! The actress paid homage to Priscilla Presley with her colorful and playful style. Along with the lavender shadow and dramatic lashes, Lily's voluminous bouffant and flower accessories made it all the more vintage. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

No one does over-the-top glam quite like the Oscar winner. From her spidery gold lashes to her bright pink lipstick and glitzy face jewels, her makeup stole the spotlight. Plus, her mini hair bows were an ode to her early trademark look.

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna

A work of art! The Fenty Beauty founder's makeup perfectly complemented her colorful architectural gown as she took her blush all the way to her eyelids.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Billy Porter

All that glitters is gold. The Pose star commanded the red carpet with his face jewels, blinding eye shadow and grand chainmail headpiece.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Amber Valletta

The supermodel channeled 18th-century glam with her flamboyant and fabulous wig. Her flushed cheeks and rosey lips tied it all together.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Beyoncé

The Homecoming star served face and bawdy at the 2014 event with her veiled black-beaded fascinator, wine-colored lipstick and sultry eye shadow.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Katy Perry

Even though Katy's face was covered with a crimson-colored veil, her makeup was still on point, as she rocked shimmery red lips and ocean-blue shadow with a touch of silver.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Cher

The queen of glitz and glamour! Cher brought the theatrics to the 1985 Met Gala with her majestic purple shadow, extreme contour and holographic lips.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
Zendaya

Zendaya shut down the red carpet with her vivacious makeup and hair. Her rich orange lipstick packed a punch while her Afro added elegance and grandeur to her ensemble.

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Bosworth

Sometimes, less really is more. The actress channeled the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination theme with her angelic look.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Alicia Keys

The Keys Soulcare founder wowed at the 2022 event, with an embellished floor-length cape that featured 200,000 crystals. And her hair was just as blinding, as it was encrusted with silver studs and shiny discs that brought new meaning to the Gilded Glamour theme.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Quannah Chasinghorse

The Indigenous model and climate activist made a swoon-worthy entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with a gorgeous melted gold cutout gown and eye-catching makeup.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Cara Delevingne

Silver siren. The supermodel pulled out all of the stops for the 2017 fashion extravaganza. From her silver-painted head to her dazzling face jewels and blinding body glitter, Cara most certainly lit up the red carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cardi B

Let's take a moment of silence to appreciate the rapper's captivating lewk. She took us to church with her larger-than-life headpiece and bold makeup at the 2018 ceremony—with the theme being Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.

Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Inspired by the famous drag queen, Divine, Lupita nailed the Camp theme with her electrfying beauty look. "We were gagging when we started drawing [her] eyebrows so high," makeup artist Nick Barose told E! News. "That's what camp attitude is. You have fun and carry on."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel turned the 2019 fashion affair into her own personal runway, turning heads with her dramatic white lashes that resembled icicles.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo's unexpected updo and dark eye makeup were departures from her signature style, which proved she's not afraid to step out of her comfort zone for the right occasion.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Tessa Thompson

Pretty in pink. Tessa brought a fashion fantasy to the 2022 fashion celebration with vibrant pink eyeshadow that blended out to her cheeks and coordinated perfectly with her voluminous blush-colored tulle gown.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rihanna

The Savage x Fenty founder proved why she's the queen of the Met Gala. In 2018, she stopped traffic with her Pope-inspired ensemble and equally dazzling makeup.

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin

The actress turned heads at the 2013 Met Ball with her dramatic eye makeup.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

For the 2022 star-studded affair, the "good 4 u" singer fabulously rocked sultry lavender-colored makeup and mermaid waves adorned with big butterfly hair accessories.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star transported us to 18th-century France with her Marie Antoinette-inspired look. From the explosion of flowers in her updo to her pink monochromatic makeup, she brought the high (fashion) tea to the 2019 event.

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Sasha Lane

The Utopia star dazzled at the 2018 event with a chandelier-like hair accessory and glimmering gold eye makeup.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
Miley Cyrus

The "Mother's Daughter" singer exuded goth-glam vibes at the 2013 event with her vibrant lipstick, spiky hairdo and mesh outfit.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

The supermodel drew attention on the red carpet with her glitzy cutout gown and va-va-voom curls that cascaded all the way down to her waist.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ezra Miller

A sight to see! All eyes were on the Justice League star at the 2019 star-studded affair quite literally

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Solange

Solange's shimmery eyelids and high-shine lips perfectly complement her braided halo headpiece and sleek do-rag.

Dennis Van Tine/PA Images via Getty Images
Madonna

You better Vogue! Madonna's makeup was effortless and simple, making it oh-so-timeless. Her Anna Wintour-esque hair was a nice finishing touch to her overall outfit.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lucy Boynton

The actress is known for her playful and posh looks, which she perfectly displayed at the 2019 Met Gala. Between her mermaid green hair, pastel-colored headband and eye jewels, she ruled the red carpet.

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra

The Matrix 4 star brough the razzle-dazzle to the 2018 fête with a gold embellished headpiece and bold red wine lipstick.

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 on Monday, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

