The Best Beauty Looks at the Met Gala Prove It's Not Just About Fashion

While fashion is the main attraction at the Met Gala, there's no denying that attendees' artistic beauty looks are worthy of being displayed in a museum.
After all, this is the one event where creative expression is not only encouraged but celebrated. That's why A-listers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Zendaya and many others aren't afraid to push the boundaries with over-the-top makeup, blinding body jewels and va-va-voom hairstyles.
Case in point? In 2019, the House of Gucci actress stole the spotlight with her dagger-sharp spikey gold false lashes, oval-shaped eye gems, thick double-winged eyeliner and hot pink lipstick. Plus, her mini hair bows were a nostalgic call-back to her early red carpet days.
"I know intrinsically that I have a camp soul," Lady Gaga told Vogue in 2019, referencing the "Camp: Notes of Fashion" theme based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay. "What I really love about what we're doing is that it reads like an essay or a poem."
Other swoon-worthy beauty moments from year's past include Alicia Keys' silver-studded ponytail that featured shiny embellished discs, Cher's purple iridescent eyeshadow paired with holographic lips and Cara Delevingne's silver-painted head and body glitter.
With the 2023 Met Gala honoring the legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld—who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 85—it's only a matter of time before the biggest and brightest stars re-write the rules of style.
So, before the Super Bowl of fashion kicks off on May 1, relive the best beauty looks to ever hit the red carpet.