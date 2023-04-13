Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Is Officially Happening

Meanwhile, a different social media user made it clear they are fond of the idea.

"Greatest comeback since the QR code, I'm here for it," they wrote. "I think if you did a daily / weekly video on finances it would be killer - projected costs, ticket sales, logistics etc Let people buy in to you doing this the right way."

McFarland wrote back, "Love."

While McFarland announced that Fyre Festival II is on the way, the event organizer did not share details on exactly when the festival will be taking place. He did however provide insight on the type of venue: A tropical destination like 2017.

"Going to crush the island version first," McFarland wrote in a separate April 9 tweet, "but @elonmusk Fyre 3 definitely needs to be in space."

But the real question is: Will documentary breakout star Andy King be involved in the remix? The events expert, who went viral for his attempts to secure water for attendees of the original fest, seemingly confirmed his participation by retweeting Billy and saying, "FYRE Festival 2.0 Who's in?? Let's go."

The original festival was postponed on its opening day, April 28, 2017. Per TIME, the decision was announced on the website, reading, "Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests."