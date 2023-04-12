Zendaya’s Euphoria Mom Nika King Reveals Her Opinion of Tom Holland

Watch : See Zendaya & Tom Holland's Paris Outing

Moms know best—even the onscreen ones.

Nika King, who plays Zendaya's mom Leslie Bennett on Euphoria, recently shared her thoughts on the Dune actress' boyfriend, Tom Holland.

"I've met Tom," Nika told Page Six in an interview published April 12. "He's come over to her house when they have dinners and stuff like that. He's very sweet, very nice."

Though Nika told the outlet she doesn't know "the extent of their relationship," she did give some insight into their dynamic.

"But they always look happy, they always look like they're enjoying themselves," Nika shared. "And I'm just like, look, whenever I see love, I'm here for it."

Zendaya and Tom, who met on the set of 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, have kept their relationship strong since going public in 2021. That same year, Tom why they are choosing to keep the details of their romance under wraps.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he told GQ in November 2021. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."