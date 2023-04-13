Jeremy Piven Teases His Idea for Entourage Reboot

Watch : Why Sweetwater Is a MUST-SEE According to Jeremy Piven & More Stars

Jeremy Piven is rich with ideas when it comes to his iconic Entourage character Ari Gold.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Sweetwater star said it "would be fun" to revisit the role, which he played for eight seasons, and see how the egocentric agent would maneuver around Hollywood these days.

"I think there's so many different ways we could go with Ari," he mused. "How would he navigate this climate?"

Of course, Piven noted that Ari's long-suffering right-hand man Lloyd (Rex Lee) would likely serve as his new "politically correct consultant."

"It would be fun to investigate where all these people would be today," he continued. "There's been so much that has happened since then that it'd be a very fertile ground to explore."

After all, it's been more than 10 years since Entourage went off the air. Also starring Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Dillon, the series ran from 2004 to 2011 on HBO.