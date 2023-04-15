Coachella 2023: See Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix and More Stars Take Over the Music Festival

As Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headline Coachella 2023, stars like Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix and more are living their best festival life in Indio, Calif.

This weekend, Hollywood's top destination is the desert.

Coachella 2023 is officially here and thousands of festival goers are packing their bags and heading to Indio, Calif., to experience three days of non-stop fun.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will serve as headliners, plus talented artists like Becky G, Rosalía, Blink 182 and Charli XCX will take the stage. 

When VIP festivalgoers aren't dancing the night away, they will experience plenty of star-studded parties, too. Like when Kourtney Kardashian brings Camp Poosh to life on April 15, while Rachel Zoe is hosting her annual ZOEasis daytime celebration close by.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay kicked off the weekend on April 14, when they were seen hanging out with a group of friends at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House. The Vanderpump Rules stars appeared to be in great spirits while smiling, laughing and taking photos together.

And it wouldn't be Coachella weekend without some fabulous fashion. For many influencers, it's the perfect weekend to bust out bold accessories and colorful ensembles. 

photos
Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

"Festival season for me is all about expressing yourself," Camila Coelho recently told E! News. "I'm really digging big necklaces and the hats and scarves and stuff on sunglasses. I'm also taking some statement boots that I never wear from my closet. It's a time for you to be whoever you want."

In case you're stuck at home, E! News has you covered with all the festival scoop. Keep reading to see all of the star sightings from weekend one of Coachella 2023.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes

at Coachella

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Landon Barker

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Patrick Schwarzenegger

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Madison Beer

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Evan Mock and Shaun White

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Jaden Smith

at Coachella

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

G-Eazy

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

