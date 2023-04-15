Coachella 2023: See Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix and More Stars Take Over the Music Festival

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

This weekend, Hollywood's top destination is the desert.

Coachella 2023 is officially here and thousands of festival goers are packing their bags and heading to Indio, Calif., to experience three days of non-stop fun.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will serve as headliners, plus talented artists like Becky G, Rosalía, Blink 182 and Charli XCX will take the stage.

When VIP festivalgoers aren't dancing the night away, they will experience plenty of star-studded parties, too. Like when Kourtney Kardashian brings Camp Poosh to life on April 15, while Rachel Zoe is hosting her annual ZOEasis daytime celebration close by.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay kicked off the weekend on April 14, when they were seen hanging out with a group of friends at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House. The Vanderpump Rules stars appeared to be in great spirits while smiling, laughing and taking photos together.

And it wouldn't be Coachella weekend without some fabulous fashion. For many influencers, it's the perfect weekend to bust out bold accessories and colorful ensembles.