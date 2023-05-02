Michelle Yeoh’s Crazy Rich 2023 Met Gala Look Will Take Your Breath Away

Michelle Yeoh dazzled at the 2023 Met Gala, her third time attending the event held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. See details on her look below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 02, 2023 1:12 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesMichelle Yeoh
Watch: Michelle Yeoh DAZZLES in Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2022

Michelle Yeoh turned heads everywhere all at once at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star graced the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in a black and white long-sleeved off-the-shoulder gown. (See all the jaw-dropping looks here.)

Her outfit was planned for the 2023 Met Gala theme, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which pays tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85. The fashion icon—who had created designs for Chanel, Fendi and Balmain, among others—was known for his "intellectual sexiness" aesthetic and innovative ready-to-wear collections, according to British Vogue.

Of course, Michelle is no stranger to the museum's iconic steps, having attended the Met Gala twice previously. Last year, for its "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the Oscar winner rocked a sea green Prabal Gurung ensemble with off-the-shoulder sleeves and Tasaki jewelry.

Michelle told E! News at the time that her look was inspired by her upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese.

photos
Most Memorable Met Gala Entrances in Recent Years

"So, I play a goddess of mercy in this new TV series," she said, "and we thought it would be very fitting to sweep in here."

 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

3

Rise & Shine Because Kylie Jenner Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet

She further broke down her outfit in a Vogue interview, calling it, "breathtaking and very regal—it's elegant simplicity, and that's what I love."

And Michelle proved the 2022 Met Gala was only the beginning of a major year in fashion as she brought the glamour all throughout award season.

This includes the 2023 Oscars, where she stunned in an angelic white Dior gown—a fashion moment that will forever be remembered as Michelle made history that night as the first Asian-identifying woman to win Best Actress.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," the 60-year-old said onstage as she accepted the statue. "This is proof that dreams... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

Keep scrolling to see more stars show out on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Stephanie Hsu

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandra Daddario

In Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Erykah Badu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexa Chung

In Roisin Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carolyn Murphy

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

3

Rise & Shine Because Kylie Jenner Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet

4

Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Break Up

5

Serena Williams Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Met Gala