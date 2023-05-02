Michelle Yeoh’s Crazy Rich 2023 Met Gala Look Will Take Your Breath Away

Michelle Yeoh turned heads everywhere all at once at the 2023 Met Gala.
The Everything Everywhere All At Once star graced the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in a black and white long-sleeved off-the-shoulder gown. (See all the jaw-dropping looks here.)
Her outfit was planned for the 2023 Met Gala theme, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which pays tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85. The fashion icon—who had created designs for Chanel, Fendi and Balmain, among others—was known for his "intellectual sexiness" aesthetic and innovative ready-to-wear collections, according to British Vogue.
Of course, Michelle is no stranger to the museum's iconic steps, having attended the Met Gala twice previously. Last year, for its "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the Oscar winner rocked a sea green Prabal Gurung ensemble with off-the-shoulder sleeves and Tasaki jewelry.
Michelle told E! News at the time that her look was inspired by her upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese.
"So, I play a goddess of mercy in this new TV series," she said, "and we thought it would be very fitting to sweep in here."
She further broke down her outfit in a Vogue interview, calling it, "breathtaking and very regal—it's elegant simplicity, and that's what I love."
And Michelle proved the 2022 Met Gala was only the beginning of a major year in fashion as she brought the glamour all throughout award season.
This includes the 2023 Oscars, where she stunned in an angelic white Dior gown—a fashion moment that will forever be remembered as Michelle made history that night as the first Asian-identifying woman to win Best Actress.
"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," the 60-year-old said onstage as she accepted the statue. "This is proof that dreams... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."
