Michelle Yeoh’s Crazy Rich 2023 Met Gala Look Will Take Your Breath Away

Michelle Yeoh turned heads everywhere all at once at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star graced the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in a black and white long-sleeved off-the-shoulder gown. (See all the jaw-dropping looks here.)

Her outfit was planned for the 2023 Met Gala theme, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which pays tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85. The fashion icon—who had created designs for Chanel, Fendi and Balmain, among others—was known for his "intellectual sexiness" aesthetic and innovative ready-to-wear collections, according to British Vogue.

Of course, Michelle is no stranger to the museum's iconic steps, having attended the Met Gala twice previously. Last year, for its "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the Oscar winner rocked a sea green Prabal Gurung ensemble with off-the-shoulder sleeves and Tasaki jewelry.

Michelle told E! News at the time that her look was inspired by her upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese.