Monica Aldama Teases What's Next for Cheer's Biggest Stars

Watch : Netflix's Cheer: Monica & Maddy EXCITED Over Live Tour

Once a Dawg, always a Dawg.

Well, that's what coach Monica Aldama believes when Navarro College cheerleaders say goodbye to the program and hello to new opportunities.

After Gabi Butler announced in November that she signed a contract with WWE, her mentor expressed how excited she was for her former squad member.

"I think that is such a smart move," Monica told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You can't cheer forever, but I think it's such an incredible career move to do that and I know she's gearing up to go and do some training and this could be super iconic for her to go out there and be the next person to watch in the WWE."

When Gabi is ready to step into the ring, she can count on her former coach to be there.

As Monica promised, "I'll definitely be in the front row watching."

While Gabi is starting a new chapter in wrestling, fellow Cheer star Maddy Brum is getting ready to hit the mat for the House of Cheer: Level Up tour.