Monica Aldama Teases What's Next for Cheer's Biggest Stars

Once a Dawg, always a Dawg.
Well, that's what coach Monica Aldama believes when Navarro College cheerleaders say goodbye to the program and hello to new opportunities.
After Gabi Butler announced in November that she signed a contract with WWE, her mentor expressed how excited she was for her former squad member.
"I think that is such a smart move," Monica told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You can't cheer forever, but I think it's such an incredible career move to do that and I know she's gearing up to go and do some training and this could be super iconic for her to go out there and be the next person to watch in the WWE."
When Gabi is ready to step into the ring, she can count on her former coach to be there.
As Monica promised, "I'll definitely be in the front row watching."
While Gabi is starting a new chapter in wrestling, fellow Cheer star Maddy Brum is getting ready to hit the mat for the House of Cheer: Level Up tour.
Kicking off June 9, the traveling show will feature the biggest stars from the most successful cheer programs in the country. To say Monica, who helped create the live event, is excited to have the former Cheer star onboard may be an understatement.
"Maddy reminds me of myself a lot," the 51-year-old explained. "She's a little firecracker and she is gonna do whatever it takes to put the best product out there."
And while Monica certainly doesn't play favorites, the pair's strong bond is undeniable.
"I do feel like we're super close in that we have that same energy," she said. "Maddy is very special to me for sure."
Although a third season of Cheer is not on the agenda, Monica said she's grateful to be part of a TV show that offered a raw look into how hard cheerleaders work every day. "I would always try to tell people, ‘You don't understand the work that goes into this,'" she said. "Unless you've actually gone and seen it in person, nobody can really understand."
And after 29 years of coaching at Navarro College, Monica hopes fans remember just how strong the bond is with her teammates.
"We are super close and we love each other," she proclaimed. "I'm always here to support anybody that has ever come to this program in any way that I can."
Find out when House of Cheer is coming to your neighborhood this summer by clicking here.