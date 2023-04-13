The Masked Singer: Former Nickelodeon Icon and Friday Night Lights Alum Get Unmasked

Watch : The Masked Singer REVEALS the Doll's Celebrity Identity!

Houston, The Masked Singer has a problem.

The April 12 edition of the celebrity singing competition was titled Masked Singer in Space and featured a handful of out-of-this-world performances—and two very dramatic eliminations.

Up first, Dandelion—who advanced in the competition after debuting in the April 5 episode—unveiled a new clue: a Santa hat with a laughing emoji on it. Dandelion then performed a rendition of "Starlight" by Muse revealed a final clue: the words "space star."

Next, The Lamp hit the Masked Singer stage for the first time. After a clue package featuring an energy drink, a yearbook and references to Ryan Reynolds, Mario Lopez and James Van Der Beek, The Lamp performed Bananarama's "Venus." Her final clue revealed that she was once on the cover of Maxim.

Finally, UFO made her Masked Singer debut with a performance of Coldplay's "Yellow." Her clue package included a reference to New England, the Golden Gate Bridge, a cemetery, a sewing machine and Queen Victoria. UFO's final clue were the words "planet wide," hinting that the mystery singer is world famous.