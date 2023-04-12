Khloe Kardashian Gives Nod to Tristan Thompson's Late Mom in Birthday Tribute to Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is remembering True Thompson's late grandmother.
While honoring True's 5th birthday by sharing a series of photos from over the last few years, The Kardashians star penned a touching tribute to Andrea Thompson, her ex Tristan Thompson's mom, who passed away in January.
"We miss you Gigi!" Khloe wrote on her April 12 Instagram Story next to a throwback photo of Andrea and True. "Thank you for being one of our angels. We feel you everyday."
Andrea passed following a heart attack on Jan. 5 in Toronto, according to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge.
After Andrea's death, a source told E! News that Khloe traveled to Toronto with her former fiancé Tristan to support him amid the tough time. The pair, who separated in late 2021, are co-parents to True and a baby boy, who they welcomed via surrogate last July.
"Like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need," the source told E! News in January. "Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him."
E! News later confirmed that Khloe, her mom Kris Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto on Jan. 14.
Nine days later, Khloe broke her silence on Andrea's passing.
"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real," Khloe wrote next to a collection of family photos with Andrea shared to Instagram Jan. 23. "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."
Khloe continued her message by noting that she is choosing to not say "goodbye."
"Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in," she added. "I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."
In February, Tristan penned a heartbreaking message on the loss of his mom.
"Dearest mommy in heaven, it has been one month since you've been gone," he wrote alongside photos of their family on Instagram Feb. 5. "I'm in disbelief. I'm in the deepest part of sorrow & grief. My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone."
He added, "Mommy I know you're watching down on me; I wanna say thank you for picking me as your son."