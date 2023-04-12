Khloe Kardashian Gives Nod to Tristan Thompson's Late Mom in Birthday Tribute to Daughter True

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson Joining the Lakers

Khloe Kardashian is remembering True Thompson's late grandmother.

While honoring True's 5th birthday by sharing a series of photos from over the last few years, The Kardashians star penned a touching tribute to Andrea Thompson, her ex Tristan Thompson's mom, who passed away in January.

"We miss you Gigi!" Khloe wrote on her April 12 Instagram Story next to a throwback photo of Andrea and True. "Thank you for being one of our angels. We feel you everyday."

Andrea passed following a heart attack on Jan. 5 in Toronto, according to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge.

After Andrea's death, a source told E! News that Khloe traveled to Toronto with her former fiancé Tristan to support him amid the tough time. The pair, who separated in late 2021, are co-parents to True and a baby boy, who they welcomed via surrogate last July.

"Like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need," the source told E! News in January. "Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him."