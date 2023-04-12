Lili Reinhart Reveals New Romance With Actor Jack Martin With Passionate Airport PDA

Lili Reinhart is taking romance to new heights.
The Riverdale actress was recently spotted packing PDA with actor Jack Martin at the Los Angeles International Airport on April 11. In the photos, Lili is seen putting her hands on the La Brea actor's face as the two shared a goodbye kiss before the Hustlers actress headed inside the building.
The smooch comes a year after Lili previously sparked romance rumors with Ozark actor Spencer Neville at Coachella in April 2022.
At the time, a source told E! News that Lili and Spencer had been "casually seeing each other." The source also added that the actress was "spending a lot of time focusing on herself" and that Spencer was the "first person" that she's been "really into" since her 2020 split from Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse.
While Lili has kept mum about the split, the Disney Channel alum opened up about their relationship and decision to part ways in the March 8 episode of Call Her Daddy, noting that it was initially "really hard" for the both of them to continue working on Riverdale.
"I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that," Cole explained. "I know we both did quite a quite a bit of damage to each other."
However, one week after that episode aired, Jack entered the chat, doing an impression of Cole on Barstool Sports' PlanBri Uncut podcast. During the appearance, he donned a white button down with the top buttons undone and pretended to chain smoke cigarettes like the actor had done on Call Her Daddy.
Lili's blossoming relationship with Jack also comes amid a time of change for the actress, as Riverdale prepares to come to a close after its currently-airing seventh and final season on The CW.
And she's already eyeing her next steps, telling E! News last fall that while she probably won't "sign up for another 22-episode show," she'll consider "a good limited series."
"That's seems to be what's lined up for me right after Riverdale—a limited series, so I won't say no TV," she shared. "It's all about the story. It doesn't really matter what kind of box you put it in. The standards are so high for TV right now, you can't really go wrong with that."