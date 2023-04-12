Lili Reinhart Reveals New Romance With Actor Jack Martin With Passionate Airport PDA

Watch : Lili Reinhart Calls Out Clickbait Article About Heartbreak

Lili Reinhart is taking romance to new heights.

The Riverdale actress was recently spotted packing PDA with actor Jack Martin at the Los Angeles International Airport on April 11. In the photos, Lili is seen putting her hands on the La Brea actor's face as the two shared a goodbye kiss before the Hustlers actress headed inside the building.

The smooch comes a year after Lili previously sparked romance rumors with Ozark actor Spencer Neville at Coachella in April 2022.

At the time, a source told E! News that Lili and Spencer had been "casually seeing each other." The source also added that the actress was "spending a lot of time focusing on herself" and that Spencer was the "first person" that she's been "really into" since her 2020 split from Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse.

While Lili has kept mum about the split, the Disney Channel alum opened up about their relationship and decision to part ways in the March 8 episode of Call Her Daddy, noting that it was initially "really hard" for the both of them to continue working on Riverdale.