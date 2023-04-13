20 Stylish Dresses That Will Match Any Graduation Robe Color

Turn the graduation ceremony into your personal fashion runway with these colorful picks from Princess Polly, Amazon, Lulus and more that will have you saying, "I understood the assignment."

Spring is in full bloom, and graduation ceremonies are just around the corner. If you're a member of the class of 2023, congratulations! You've worked hard to get to this chapter of your life, and for such a momentous occasion, you deserve nothing but the best for graduation and beyond. But before you strut down the ceremonial runway, there's one final assignment to complete: navigating the minefield that is "graduation dress code." 

Graduation dresses are special in that there's a lot of freedom in what you can wear— ultimately, you want to wear what makes you look and feel your best, but one of the biggest obstacles is trying to find a dress that not only accomplishes this but also matches the color of your graduation robe. Unfortunately, there's usually no options for choosing the color of your robe, as it's something that's decided by the school, so you have to work with what you've got.

We know this can be a stressful process, which is where we come in. You've done the hard part of getting through the academic trials and tribulations these past years, so let us do the heavy lifting for you. We've rounded up the cutest and most stylish dresses that come in colors all around the color wheel, so you'll be able to choose the one that matches best with your graduation robe. In other words, all you need to do is sit back, shop and celebrate this milestone in your life. Once again, congratulations, 2023 grad; you did it!

Forolav Square Neck Mini Dress

No matter what color your graduation robe is, it's bound to match with this oh-so-pretty square neck dress. It features a lined bust and skirt, puff long sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulders, a flowy skirt and a self-tie back detail, so you can adjust the dress as needed. It's also worth noting that this dress is available in yellow, brown, blue, green and black!

$40
Amazon

LWZWM Women's Square Collar Short Sleeve Fold Mini Dress

Also featuring a dainty square neck, this short sleeve mini dress is another gorgeous pick. Available in both white and pink, the dress has a cinched waist that can be adjusted via the self-tie back detail, combining style with comfort. The subtle, textured polka dot pattern is just the cherry on top to this perfect graduation dress.

$26
Walmart

Chyla Mini Dress Pink

Wednesdays aren't the only days we can wear pink. This dainty mini dress features a white floral print set against a baby pink background, along with tie shoulder straps and a gathered bust for the most flattering silhouette.

$55
$17
Princess Polly

Nina Mesh Heat Stone Party Dress

Bring the heat with this heart stone-embellished pink dress that will hug all your curves in the right places. It features a sleeveless, sweetheart neckline, sleek bungee spaghetti straps and a front ruched bust seam with a flirty keyhole cutout that's the perfect mixture of cool glam.

$50
$30
Windsor

Pop The Glitter Tie-Back Dress

All eyes will be on you at your graduation with this glittery mini dress. The sleeveless dress features a square neck, spaghetti straps, a bodycon silhouette, and an open back with tie closure that will accentuate your curves while keeping you comfortable so you can strut your stuff with full confidence.

$39
$27
Windsor

The Goddess Mini Dress Orange

This one-shoulder mini dress is the very definition of main character energy. Not only is it double lined and stretchy, it also features ruched sides and an elasticated shoulder, so you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style on your special day.

$70
$27
Princess Polly

Floral Jacquard Mini Dress

This floral mini dress is made of chiffon material and features a sweetheart neckline and dainty sleeves, as well as a cinched waist that blooms out into an oh-so-flattering A-line skirt. It's also available in white and black!

$34
Cider

Love Poem Yellow Lace Mini Dress

True to its name, this yellow mini dress is as sweet as a love poem written by a secret admirer. The eye-catching crochet floral lace is set atop knit fabric lining, and the dress features a halter neckline and darted sleeveless bodice for a sweet-yet-chic look. The dress also includes a hidden back zipper with a clasp.

$69
Lulus

Evelyn Long Sleeve Mini Dress Multi

Graduation, but make it cottagecore. This green mini dress features a gorgeous floral print, elastic shoulders, three-quarter sleeves and a shirred waistband that gently hugs your curves. It's fully lined and also includes a tie fastening at the bust so you can adjust as needed.

$58
$23
Princess Polly

Fauci Mini Dress Green

If the Bridgerton characters had a modern-day graduation ceremony, this gorgeous green dress would definitely be worn by at least one of them. Featuring a gathered bust, puff sleeves and a lace-up corset waist, the dress can be worn on or off the shoulder. It includes an invisible zip fastening on the back, and it's also available in blue, navy, black and white (black and white are unfortunately not on sale at the time of publishing, however).

$59
$23
Princess Polly

Wenrine Women's Mesh Long Sleeve Square Neck Ruched Mini Dress

If chic and sophisticated is the vibe you're going for at your graduation ceremony, this ruched mini dress is the way to go. The dress hugs your body in all the right places, while the see-through puff sleeves add a touch of elegance to the look. It comes in a wide range of colors, including blule, pink, red, brown, green, purple, white and black.

$53
$34
Amazon

Dazzle and Glow Glitter and Rhinestone Mini Dress

Glow from all angles at your graduation ceremony in this glitter and rhinestone mini dress. It features a plunging V-neckline, rhinestone embellished shoulder straps, an asymmetrical hem and a glitter knit fabric, making it perfect for the ceremony and the after-parties *wink*.

$49
Windsor

Cottage Hill Mini Dress Baby Blue

You'll be the belle of the (graduation) ball/ceremony in this baby blue mini dress. Featuring a square neckline and wrap-style skirt, the dress accentuates your curves while also keeping you comfortable with the adjustable shoulder straps and tie fastening on the side. It's also available in other colors like blush, champagne, pink and white satin.

$58
$41
Princess Polly

Eryn Long Sleeve Mini Dress Navy

This navy mini dress is the perfect blend of elegance and fun. It features a slim fit, square neckline, low back and bell sleeves. The dress is also adjustable via the tie located at the back of the neck, and it includes a hidden zip fastening at the back as well.

$62
$31
Princess Polly

Stunning Sophistication Rhinestone Mini Dress

Keep it classy in this satin mini dress that will have you looking and feeling luxurious. The plum-colored dress features a sleeveless square neckline, detachable rhinestone embellished spaghetti straps, ruched side and back seams, mini-length hem and a form-hugging silhouette.

$43
Windsor

Sampeel Womens Square Neck Puff Sleeve Dress

This darling puff sleeve wrap dress is not only gorgeous, but will kep you cool in the heat (a very important thing to consider for spring graduation ceremonies, especially ones that are held outside). It's made of lightweight, lined chiffon fabric, and it features an A-line silhouette that is elevated by the tie waist detail. The dress is also available in white, green, pink, black, navy and more.

$33
Amazon

Daniela Mini Dress Chocolate Brown

Show up and show out in this stylish, chocolate brown mini dress that features a shirred waistband, ruffle trimming and a flared skirt for a flattering silhouette. The dress, which is fully lined, also comes with short elasticated sleeves and a wide neckline.

$64
$25
Princess Polly

Starley Mini Dress Black

If you can't decide on a color, little black dresses never fail, even at graduation. This Starley mini dress features elasticated shoulders, puff sleeves, a double tie fastening on the back and a shirred waist. The frilled hem adds a touch of playful elegance, and the dress is fully lined for maximum comfort.

$70
$28
Princess Polly

Berlin Satin Mini Dress Black Floral

Graduation or not, this black mini dress is a fashion statement in it of itself. Its delicate, bold and chic that's reminiscent of vintage fashion, and its made of silky material that will keep you cool and comfortable. The dress also features a square neckline, knit lace detail, ruching at the bust and an invisible zip fastening on the back.

$65
$33
Princess Polly

True Colors Marble Print Mini Dress

On the topic of colors, why not choose more than one? Make a fashion statement and show your true style colors at graduation with this marble print mini dress that features a sleeveless square neck, spaghetti straps, a bodycon silhouette and a mini-length hem.

$29
$20
Windsor

