20 Stylish Dresses That Will Match Any Graduation Robe Color

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is in full bloom, and graduation ceremonies are just around the corner. If you're a member of the class of 2023, congratulations! You've worked hard to get to this chapter of your life, and for such a momentous occasion, you deserve nothing but the best for graduation and beyond. But before you strut down the ceremonial runway, there's one final assignment to complete: navigating the minefield that is "graduation dress code."

Graduation dresses are special in that there's a lot of freedom in what you can wear— ultimately, you want to wear what makes you look and feel your best, but one of the biggest obstacles is trying to find a dress that not only accomplishes this but also matches the color of your graduation robe. Unfortunately, there's usually no options for choosing the color of your robe, as it's something that's decided by the school, so you have to work with what you've got.

We know this can be a stressful process, which is where we come in. You've done the hard part of getting through the academic trials and tribulations these past years, so let us do the heavy lifting for you. We've rounded up the cutest and most stylish dresses that come in colors all around the color wheel, so you'll be able to choose the one that matches best with your graduation robe. In other words, all you need to do is sit back, shop and celebrate this milestone in your life. Once again, congratulations, 2023 grad; you did it!