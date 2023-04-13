12 Amazon Products To Help You Stick To Your Daily Routine While Traveling

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as I love the comfort of my home, traveling has an equally special place in my heart. There's nothing quite like the feeling of immersing yourself in new environments and cultures, meeting people from all over the world and trying new things. But the flip side of this excitement that comes with experiencing such a sudden change in your surroundings is the difficulty of maintaining your normal, daily routines.
Without access to resources like your regular skincare setup in your bathroom or the gym right around the corner from your house, it's challenging, to say the least, to stay on track with the habits that you've carefully refined over the years for your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. It can be a slippery slope toward poor decision-making that leaves you feeling stressed and icky at the end of your vacation rather than relaxed and rejuvenated.
Believe me, it happens to the best of us. Vacations are meant to be sources of relief and letting ourselves go from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and you fully deserve to enjoy yourself to the max during your travels. At the same time, routines help keep us grounded, handle unexpected obstacles and achieve our short- and long-term goals.
From exercising to take care of our bodies and journaling to reflect and grow to brewing your favorite cup of coffee or tea can make a world of difference in your overall travel experience, as reduce the time it takes to get back into the swing of things once you return home. As such, we've rounded up the best picks from Amazon to help you stick to your daily routine, so you can stay healthy and grounded no matter where you're headed.
Aeropress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press Kit
Brew your favorite cup of coffee on the go with this travel coffee press kit that has 7,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. According to the brand, it can produce 1-3 servings of espresso-style coffee, and it features a handy mug and lid that double as a travel case. You can choose to brew hot coffee or espresso in about a minute, or use cold water to make cold brew in just a couple minutes.
Sekaer Small Electric Tea Kettle
If you prefer tea or need hot water to make some instant noodles or oatmeal (because we've all heard the horror stories of using the suspicious coffee machines in hotels), this portable electric kettle is perfect for the job. The LCD display indicates the temperature of the water, and once your water is rapidly heated to your desired temperature, the kettle is set to automatically shut off for safety. It also features 4 smart temperature presets to meet all your different needs.
Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out
While you might not have easy access to a good gym during your travels, that doesn't mean you can't get a good sweat sesh in. Resistance bands, such as these ones with 29,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, are a great workout tool that can be used in a lot of ways to target different muscle groups, and there are so many YouTube videos and resources out there that you can use to follow along for a rewarding workout.
Gaiam Fodable Yoga Mat
Let's face it— hotel floors are probably not the best surface to do your yoga, pilates or HIIT workout on. If your beloved exercise mat just can't fit into your suitcase, this foldable yoga mat is about to be your new travel bestie. It folds into a 10"x12" rectangle, making it the perfect size for stowing in your carry-on or overnight bag.
ISILER 2-Slice Toaster
When you're traveling, it can be hard to stay on track with your nutrition goals, including making sure to eat breakfast (the most important meal of the day). This portable toaster can accommodate different types of bread, and it features 7 selectable browning levels with 2-side baking for optimal crispness. Whether you're making peanut butter toast or a delectable sandwich, this nifty tool has you covered with the most fundamental step— perfect toast.
MEDca Pill Pouch Bags (100-Pack)
Manage your health and keep track of your vitamins, supplements, medications and more with these disposable travel pill bags. The bags are compact and include an airtight seal, and they have a designated section where you can write down information like the day/time you need to take your pills.
Benicci Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Vacation is meant to be time spent away from school, the office and all the other daily responsibilities we face— but unfortunately, there are inevitably times when we have to spend time on our computer doing work even on vacation. Make the process as painless as possible with these blue light blocking glasses that can help protect and minimize the strain on your eyes from your device's blue light, so you don't spend the precious time after you're finished with work suffering from a headache.
BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (15-Pack)
One of my favorite parts of the day is my nightly wind-down routine, which includes a relaxing shower that metaphorically washes away all my stress and troubles from the day down the drain. Self-care is an important daily routine, because it sets aside time for you to prioritize and focus on yourself. These individually-packaged eucalyptus shower steamers are made with natural essential oils that dissolve in your shower and deliver soothing aromatherapy for the ultimate luxury spa experience, taking your vacation to the next level.
MZOO 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask
Along a similar vein, establishing and maintaining a regular sleep schedule is a crucial daily routine that directly impacts your health. Create the optimal environment for you to peacefully snooze the night away with this top-rated sleeping mask, which has 65,500+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. The unique contoured cuup design eliminates pressure on your eyes while effectively blocking lights.
Paperage Lined Journal Notebook (160 Pages)
Journaling can be a powerful grounding routine in your daily life, and it can be an especially helpful mindfulness tool for grounding yourself when you're in a new, unfamiliar environment. This lined journal notebook has over 13,500 5-star Amazon reviews, and it features a durable, water-resistant cover, rounded corners, 160 pages, an inner expandable pocket, sticker labels, a ribbon bookmark and an elastic closure band. You can also use it as a place to jot down crucial information while you're traveling (e.g., addresses and contacts), as well as plan out your itinerary.
BagSmart Toiletry Travel Bag with Hanging Hook
If your self-care routine includes skincare and/or makeup, this toiletry travel bag is worth every penny. It features multiple compartments for optimal organization, including inner main pockets with elastic straps that hold bottles upright. The bag has transparent sides so you have a clear view of its contents, and it also comes with a handy-dandy metal hanging hook for easy storage and access.
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw
We know how important it is to stay hydrated at any given moment, but it can be quite challenging to meet daily hydration goals while traveling. This Brita filtered water bottle is a gamechanger— it holds 36 ounces of water, and it's designed with a filter that fits in the straw to help clean and purify water.
