Met Gala 2023: We’ve Never Ever Been Happier to See Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala donning an embellished nude Miu Miu gown. See her euphoric red carpet look below.

Sydney Sweeney definitely doesn't look like she's in Oklahoma!.

The Euphoria star graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Vogue's 2023 Met Gala on May 1, paying homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in a nude embellished Miu Miu gown with black bows on the bottoms. Sydney wore her blonde hair neatly tousled and framing her face. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Her ensemble, of course, honored this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrates the work and life of the revolutionary designer, who passed away in 2019. (According to Vogue, the Met's exhibition will "showcase over 150 original looks from the late designer" throughout his 50-plus decades in fashion.)

And at this point, Sydney is no stranger to the Met Gala, as last year she made her carpet debut under the theme of "gilded glamor" where she summoned her inner angel in a delicate white Tory Burch gown. And the White Lotus alum made her Met entrance one to remember: Halfway through ascending the steps, Sydney removed the bottom half of her look, turning it into a mini dress.

photos
Kim Kardashian's Most Challenging Met Gala Looks

At the time, Sydney was accompanied by her on-screen sister, Maude Apatow, who was also attending the event for the first time. Maude rocked a sheer gown with a classic old Hollywood hairstyle consistent of tousled waves. Euphoria co-star Zendaya has also graced the carpet in years past, with her last appearance being in a Tommy Hilfiger dress in 2019.

And Sydney was one of the many walking the red carpet alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Met 2023 hosts Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer.

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

