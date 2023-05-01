Met Gala 2023: We’ve Never Ever Been Happier to See Sydney Sweeney

Watch : See Rihanna's New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure

Sydney Sweeney definitely doesn't look like she's in Oklahoma!.

The Euphoria star graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Vogue's 2023 Met Gala on May 1, paying homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in a nude embellished Miu Miu gown with black bows on the bottoms. Sydney wore her blonde hair neatly tousled and framing her face. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Her ensemble, of course, honored this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrates the work and life of the revolutionary designer, who passed away in 2019. (According to Vogue, the Met's exhibition will "showcase over 150 original looks from the late designer" throughout his 50-plus decades in fashion.)

And at this point, Sydney is no stranger to the Met Gala, as last year she made her carpet debut under the theme of "gilded glamor" where she summoned her inner angel in a delicate white Tory Burch gown. And the White Lotus alum made her Met entrance one to remember: Halfway through ascending the steps, Sydney removed the bottom half of her look, turning it into a mini dress.