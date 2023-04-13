Jason Wahler Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Friendship With Kristin Cavallari After Laguna Beach

Watch : Jason Wahler on Friendship With Kristin Cavallari After Laguna Beach

The future may be unwritten, but this friendship is crystal clear.

More than 15 years after Laguna Beach wrapped and 12 years after The Hills concluded, co-stars Jason Wahler and Kristin Cavallari have said goodbye to high school drama and hello to a new reality: Life as parents living in Nashville.

"Kristen is somebody we've gotten very close to since we moved to Tennessee," Jason—who shares Delilah, 5, and 22-month-old Wyatt with wife Ashley Wahler, exclusively shared with E! News. "We drifted apart, we were doing our own things. I got lost in my own world and she was busy having a family and kids, but she is somebody that is a dear friend who has been very supportive in this process."

Instead of meeting a teenager involved with love triangles and bad decisions, Kristin now sees an older and wiser man in Jason, who has been candid about his battle with addiction.

"Since we've reconnected, she's seen a completely different version," he continued. "It was the product of doing the work."