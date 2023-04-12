A Harry Potter TV Series Is Officially Happening: All the Spellbinding Details

Watch : Harry Potter TV Series Coming to HBO Max?!

A TV adaptation is but the next great adventure.

Twelve years after the Harry Potter films finished casting a spell on audiences, the story is being retold in a new way. Max—formerly known as HBO Max—announced on April 12 that it will be the new home of a faithful, "decade-long" TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels. And the author herself is along for the ride.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," she said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

The series will closely follow her seven novels, which were published between 1997 and 2007, and will feature a new cast after the original eight movies made household names out of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.