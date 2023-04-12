A Harry Potter TV Series Is Officially Happening: All the Spellbinding Details

A TV adaptation is but the next great adventure.
Twelve years after the Harry Potter films finished casting a spell on audiences, the story is being retold in a new way. Max—formerly known as HBO Max—announced on April 12 that it will be the new home of a faithful, "decade-long" TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels. And the author herself is along for the ride.
"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," she said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."
The series will closely follow her seven novels, which were published between 1997 and 2007, and will feature a new cast after the original eight movies made household names out of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.
HBO and Max Content CEO and chairman Casey Bloys echoed Rowling's sentiments in a statement of his own.
"Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World," he shared. "This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."
After ordering the first-ever Harry Potter series, Max also released a brief clip of floating candles on Instagram. They captioned the teaser, "Your Hogwarts letter is here."
In addition to the movies, the books have also conjured up an extended universe—including the Fantastic Beasts films and the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—as well as the quiz show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, countless games and even a theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood.
While there is no premiere date for the new show just yet, the Harry Potter film franchise is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock.