Vanessa Hudgens' Met Gala 2023 Look Is Proof She's Got Her Head in the Fashion Game

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

You can bet on it that Vanessa Hudgens showed up in style to the 2023 Met Gala.

The High School Musical alum stunned in a flowy white and black gown adorned with two glittering flowers by Michael Kors as she bopped to the top of the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 1. (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals celebrating this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.")

Like a true fashionista, Vanessa brought her jewelry A-game and completed her look with glitzy diamonds, including her engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker.

Vanessa first showed off the massive sparkler in February, when she announced that the baseball player had proposed after more than two years of dating.

"YES," she captioned a close-up of the bauble on her hand Feb. 9. "We couldn't be happier."

The 34-year-old gave fans another look at the ring on Valentine's Day, posting a picture of herself and Cole cozied up at what looked to be an engagement party.