Vanessa Hudgens' Met Gala 2023 Look Is Proof She's Got Her Head in the Fashion Game

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads as she hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 1. Check out her Met Gala 2023 look.

Watch: Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

You can bet on it that Vanessa Hudgens showed up in style to the 2023 Met Gala.

The High School Musical alum stunned in a flowy white and black gown adorned with two glittering flowers by Michael Kors as she bopped to the top of the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 1. (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals celebrating this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.")

Like a true fashionista, Vanessa brought her jewelry A-game and completed her look with glitzy diamonds, including her engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker.

Vanessa first showed off the massive sparkler in February, when she announced that the baseball player had proposed after more than two years of dating.

"YES," she captioned a close-up of the bauble on her hand Feb. 9. "We couldn't be happier." 

The 34-year-old gave fans another look at the ring on Valentine's Day, posting a picture of herself and Cole cozied up at what looked to be an engagement party.

photos
Most Memorable Met Gala Entrances in Recent Years

"Real magnetic love is out there," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."

In fact, Vanessa had no idea that Cole was ready to pop the question

"I was extremely surprised," she told People in March of the proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out." 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The actress added that she's now obsessed with her "gorgeous" ring.

"I love it," she raved. "I get distracted by it all the time."

While this Met Gala is her first as a fiancée, Vanessa is an overall red carpet veteran on fashion's biggest night. She made her debut in 2015, rocking a red bejeweled cocktail dress designed by H&M to the "China: Through the Looking Glass-themed event. Last year, she co-hosted Vogue's livestream of the star-studded gathering in a black, floor-length sheer gown from Moschino

Keep scrolling to see Vanessa's latest look, as well as other stars at the Met Gala.

