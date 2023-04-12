Here's Proof And Just Like That... Season 2 Is Coming Soon

Watch : And Just Like That, Carrie & Aidan KISS In Season 2 Sneak Peek

And Just Like That... season two is preparing to take flight, as filming has wrapped.

And speaking of flying, you may coo over the wrap gift that cast members Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) gave the Sex and the City sequel series' costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. The shared an Instagram photo of the present, a black hoodie with a pigeon printed on the back, as well as a thank-you note from the actresses.

"The nicest wrap gift ever!" they captioned the April 10 post. "Hail to the pigeon hoody! @iamkristindavis @cynthiaenixon thank you!!!"

The costume designers also included a printed note that came with the gift. "And Just Like That...it's a wrap!" it read. "Thank you for your hard work this season. Love, Kristin & Cynthia."

The hoodie's pigeon design appears to be a tongue-in-beak references to a curious accessory that main star Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Brawshaw apparently carries in season two of And Just Like That...: An $890 JW Anderson clutch that resembles, yes, a pigeon.