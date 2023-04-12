Stop Worrying About Frizz and Sweat, Use These 11 Hair Products to Battle Humidity

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I don't know about you, but everything goes much better when I'm having a good hair day. That's why I get so annoyed with the humid weather. I just want my hair to look its best and for my style to hold. I'm not asking for much, right? Sometimes, it can feel that way. However, after years of trial and error, I have locked in my arsenal of go-to hair products that combat humidity.
Don't let sweat and hot weather stop you from getting hair compliments everywhere you go. If you live in a humid climate or if you have a vacation coming up, here are my recommendations to help you prepare.
Anti-Humidity Hair Products
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 37,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 113.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Hair Spray
This. Hairspray. Is. Everything. I am never without it. I always have a full one deck. It gives my hair a soft, flexible hold and it locks in my style, especially when it's super hot out. This is one of my can't-live-without products. This is a definite must-pack beauty product for humid weather and any other time.
My favorite hair spray has 6.2K Sephora Loves.
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray
Use this anti-humidity spray as you style your hair. It's activated by heat and it prevents my hair from getting frizzy. I have been obsessed with this product for 4+ years. I definitely see a difference when I use it and you will too, especially in that humid weather. If you want to be the only one in a group photo with sleek hair, this is a product that I recommend.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, Anti-Frizz Styling Cream, Helps to Calm and Smooth Frizz-Prone Hair
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
OUAI Heat Protection Spray
Get the most out of your hot hair tools by spraying your hair with a heat protectant before styling. This one protects your strands from 450°F heat, per the brand, and helps you get that smooth, frizz-free style you adore. I will not curl or straighten my hair without spraying this first. It also works wonders to hold my style in place in humid weather.
It has 40.1K+ Sephora loves, with one shopper sharing, "I didn't dread hot, humid days this summer bc of this product! I have fine, frizz prone hair so humidity is my kryptonite. This summer I prepped it before using a curling iron and for the first time in years, people actually complimented my hair.... in summer! Life changing. Hair is everything."
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum, Nourishing Hair Oil for Frizz Control, Heat Protectant
This frizz-taming product can be used on both wet and dry hair. Use it sparingly on damp hair. Less is more. On dry hair put it on targeted areas with frizz. It protects against heat and humidity for up to 72 hours, according to the brand.
It has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper explaining, "For health reasons, I have to sleep on my right side every night, and despite my silk pillowcase, my hair on that side gets dry and frizzy. I've tried all kinds of deep conditioners and hair masks, which haven't helped much at all. This stuff, however, is fantastic! It makes the frizz-prone areas soft, silky, and very manageable. It even adds to the shine. I'm so happy to have found it, and don't ever want to be without it."
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $9. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Goiple 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
If you are having trouble getting a polished ponytail or bun, I love this comb set. These are perfect for taming frizzy hairs and locking a style in place. When I use my brush, it can be easy to pull my hair out of its style, even if I'm gentle. These combs are really effective, especially on those humid days. This is a budget-friendly find that I really adore. I use all of these combs to create long-lasting styles that hold up in humidity. There are three colors to choose from. This bundle has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pidoudou 40 Pack Black 2 Inch Barrettes
If I need a little extra help to make sure my hair looks great in any weather, I use a couple of these clips to keep my strands in place. You can never have too many of these. I love the black, but there are a ton of colors to choose from. These clips have 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they are a total lifesaver. I keep them in all my bags just in case I have a hair emergency.
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips- Set of 4
If it's just too hot out, don't worry about having sleek hair or bouncy curls. Just throw it up with one of these claw clips that are convenient and on-trend. There are 12 colors to choose from and these clips have 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
