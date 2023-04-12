Kelli Giddish Is Returning to Law & Order: SVU After Season 24 Exit

Watch : Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Rollins is back.

After surprising Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans last year by exiting the NBC crime drama after 12 seasons, Kelli Giddish will reprise her role as Detective Amanda Rollins for the show's upcoming season 24 finale, E! News has confirmed.

According to NBC, Giddish's character will be pregnant when she reunites with her former colleagues, which include Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano).

In addition to her SVU return, the actress will also reportedly appear on a forthcoming episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Rollins' return comes four months after her final episode aired Dec. 8. The send-off saw her get married to former partner–turned–Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi—played by Peter Scanavino. The nuptials came after Rollins was shot on duty at the beginning of season 24 and she ultimately left the force to teach at Fordham University.

Giddish announced her exit from the long-running series in an Aug. 24 Instagram post.