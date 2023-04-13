Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Always Ruled Coachella

Nights at Coachella are the best days of our lives.
Well, it certainly is the case for many Vanderpump Rules stars who have made the weekend-long party in Indio, Calif., an annual tradition.
Long before Scandoval completely changed the dynamics of the group, cast members like Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss experienced the arts and music festival together.
"Every Coachella I have been to has been with Ariana," Scheana told E! News exclusively at the CLD Pre-Festival House April 11. "One time we had to go weekend two, which nobody wants to go weekend two, but one of us was on Watch What Happens Live the first weekend and couldn't go so we did weekend two. She is my Coachella!"
And while Tom and Ariana's recent breakup combined with Scheana's legal drama with Raquel could throw a wrench in tradition, one cast member still can't wait to experience the desert April 14-16.
"I'm actually really excited for the Celsius event on Friday during the day," Scheana teased. "I love a good day pool party, especially to kick off the weekend. I'm going to Oh Polly in the morning to get some braids too. For the festival, there's not even one person I'm dying to see. I like to just go with the flow and whoever my friends want to see, I'm down to see."
As fans eagerly wait to see who shows up in the desert, E! News is looking back on all the fun the Vanderpump Rules cast has had at Coachella.
From Ariana's fashionable tribute to Britney Spears to James Kennedy and Ally Lewber's matching orange outfits, prepare to raise your glasses high because this trip down memory lane is all yours tonight.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
