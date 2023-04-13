Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Always Ruled Coachella

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Nights at Coachella are the best days of our lives.

Well, it certainly is the case for many Vanderpump Rules stars who have made the weekend-long party in Indio, Calif., an annual tradition.

Long before Scandoval completely changed the dynamics of the group, cast members like Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss experienced the arts and music festival together.

"Every Coachella I have been to has been with Ariana," Scheana told E! News exclusively at the CLD Pre-Festival House April 11. "One time we had to go weekend two, which nobody wants to go weekend two, but one of us was on Watch What Happens Live the first weekend and couldn't go so we did weekend two. She is my Coachella!"

And while Tom and Ariana's recent breakup combined with Scheana's legal drama with Raquel could throw a wrench in tradition, one cast member still can't wait to experience the desert April 14-16.