Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Always Ruled Coachella

Before Scandoval grabbed the attention of Vanderpump Rules viewers, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss and more cast members turned Coachella into an unforgettable party.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 13, 2023 11:30 AMTags
Reality TVCoachellaBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesScheana Marie ShayNBCUAriana Madix
Watch: Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Nights at Coachella are the best days of our lives.

Well, it certainly is the case for many Vanderpump Rules stars who have made the weekend-long party in Indio, Calif., an annual tradition.

Long before Scandoval completely changed the dynamics of the group, cast members like Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss experienced the arts and music festival together. 

"Every Coachella I have been to has been with Ariana," Scheana told E! News exclusively at the CLD Pre-Festival House April 11. "One time we had to go weekend two, which nobody wants to go weekend two, but one of us was on Watch What Happens Live the first weekend and couldn't go so we did weekend two. She is my Coachella!" 

And while Tom and Ariana's recent breakup combined with Scheana's legal drama with Raquel could throw a wrench in tradition, one cast member still can't wait to experience the desert April 14-16.

photos
Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

"I'm actually really excited for the Celsius event on Friday during the day," Scheana teased. "I love a good day pool party, especially to kick off the weekend. I'm going to Oh Polly in the morning to get some braids too. For the festival, there's not even one person I'm dying to see. I like to just go with the flow and whoever my friends want to see, I'm down to see."

 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR

As fans eagerly wait to see who shows up in the desert, E! News is looking back on all the fun the Vanderpump Rules cast has had at Coachella.

From Ariana's fashionable tribute to Britney Spears to James Kennedy and Ally Lewber's matching orange outfits, prepare to raise your glasses high because this trip down memory lane is all yours tonight. 

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Late Dad's Wedding Ring During BTS Moment

2

Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

3

Katie Holmes Recalls Daughter Suri Being "So Visible" at a Young Age

Instagram
Pump It Up

During Coachella 2022, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss headed to Indio, Calif., for three days of music, parties and fun. 

Instagram
Festival Friends

When documenting her first weekend at the festival, Ariana said she was "paradising" with her friends. 

Instagram
Good as Gold

"Take me back to the rose garden," Raquel wrote on Instagram while hanging with Scheana. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG
Party Hopping

When not enjoying performances from a variety of artists, Tom and Ariana enjoyed some parties like The Zoe Report's ZOEasis in the Desert. 

Instagram
Well, Well, Well

"I'm on an island," Raquel wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with Tom. 

Instagram
Ready, Set, Selfie

During Coachella 2022, Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan had their own fun at Neon Carnival sponsored by DirectTV. 

Instagram
Spring Has Sprurng

James Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber celebrated Easter Sunday at the Coachella festival grounds. 

Instagram
It's Britney, Bitch

When showcasing her looks for the weekend, Ariana couldn't help but pay tribute to the "...Baby One More Time" singer in her NMB outfit. 

Instagram
Love Is in the Air

Date night done right! Scheana and her husband Brock Davies snap a photo in front of the iconic Coachella ferris wheel. 

Instagram
SUR-ving Looks

It's not Coachella without fabulous fashion. "Wearing @whitefoxboutique all day everyday this weekend," Scheana shared on Instagram while posing at the grounds. 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR
Fashion Inspiration

Scheana explores CLD's fashion brands including Bluebella and PETA + JAIN before showing her family. "I make my sister approve everything I wear," Scheana told E! News. "I get inspo from her. She is my style icon." 

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Late Dad's Wedding Ring During BTS Moment

2

Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

3

Katie Holmes Recalls Daughter Suri Being "So Visible" at a Young Age

4

Teresa Giudice's Involvement in Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Revealed

5

Kris Jenner Yells at Assistant James Corden for Using Kylie's Shower