Watch Kris Jenner Yell at Assistant James Corden for Showering in Kylie Jenner's Bathroom

Rise and Shine, James Corden is ready for his morning shower.
In a Late Late Show segment featuring the host taking over the duties as Kris Jenner's assistant for the day, he took a moment for a quick refresher—leading the matriarch to find him him showering at the Kylie Cosmetics office.
"Oh, my God!" Kris screamed in the April 11 video when she opens the bathroom at Kylie Jenner's office to find a naked James mid-wash. "What the f--k are you doing? I can't unsee that!"
"James get out of the shower!," Kris continued as she waited outside the door. "James get a towel!"
The comedian screamed for some privacy as Kris quipped, "I could get in a lot of trouble for this. Someone could sue us for this!"
However, this bathroom detour didn't stop James from completing his duties as assistant. Once out of the shower and clothed, the Cats actor got back on track by bringing Khloe Kardashian a salad. The pair proceeded to do the famous salad shake seen on The Kardashians, playing it up as they shook their meal up, down and side to side.
However, James wasn't off the hook yet, as he had to hand feed the Good American founder her lunch.
Also looking for an assist? Kim Kardashian who needed James to drive her to the gas station so she could pick up a pack of gum and gummy bears.
Once inside the gas station, James put on his secret service hat, jokingly telling a customer to "get on the ground" so no one would notice the SKIMS founder, to which the patron obliged. Kim couldn't contain her laughter, holding up a hand to cover her mouth and they exited the station
James added, "I'm sorry that happened."
After finishing up his tasks for the day, which ended with him making phone calls for Kris, James jokingly filmed his confessional scenes as the Kardashian-Jenner clan does for their Hulu reality show.
"Honestly, Kris looks at me differently after that shower," he told the camera, "and let's just say, there's a twinkle in her eye."
Also spilling tea on Khloe, James joked, "Feeding Khloe was fun, but she's still a bitch," before exploding in laughter.