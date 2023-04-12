Watch Kris Jenner Yell at Assistant James Corden for Showering in Kylie Jenner's Bathroom

Watch : James Corden's "The Late Late Show" Finale Plans Revealed

Rise and Shine, James Corden is ready for his morning shower.

In a Late Late Show segment featuring the host taking over the duties as Kris Jenner's assistant for the day, he took a moment for a quick refresher—leading the matriarch to find him him showering at the Kylie Cosmetics office.

"Oh, my God!" Kris screamed in the April 11 video when she opens the bathroom at Kylie Jenner's office to find a naked James mid-wash. "What the f--k are you doing? I can't unsee that!"

"James get out of the shower!," Kris continued as she waited outside the door. "James get a towel!"

The comedian screamed for some privacy as Kris quipped, "I could get in a lot of trouble for this. Someone could sue us for this!"

However, this bathroom detour didn't stop James from completing his duties as assistant. Once out of the shower and clothed, the Cats actor got back on track by bringing Khloe Kardashian a salad. The pair proceeded to do the famous salad shake seen on The Kardashians, playing it up as they shook their meal up, down and side to side.