How Vanessa Hudgens Became Coachella's Must-See Style Star

Watch : Coachella 2023 Lineup REVEALED: Bad Bunny, Blackpink & More

What time is it? Coachella time!

Festival season is officially on as Vanessa Hudgens and thousands of music fans travel head to Indio, Calif., to experience a weekend-long party in the desert.

While many travel to Coachella to see performances from headliners like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, others take the opportunity to have some fun in the fashion department.

"It's just such a fun place to dress however you want," Vanessa told E! News in April 2022, "and I definitely do."

For more than 10 years, Vanessa has earned the nickname "Queen of Coachella" thanks to her countless memorable looks during the festival. And while she's flattered by the praise, the High School Musical alum insists she's just being herself.

"It's really nice to be seen," she said about her nickname. "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."