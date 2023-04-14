How Vanessa Hudgens Became Coachella's Must-See Style Star

For more than 10 years, Vanessa Hudgens has turned heads at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., for her must-see fashion moments: “It's just such a fun place to dress however you want.”

By Mike Vulpo Apr 14, 2023 12:30 PMTags
What time is it? Coachella time!

Festival season is officially on as Vanessa Hudgens and thousands of music fans travel head to Indio, Calif., to experience a weekend-long party in the desert.

While many travel to Coachella to see performances from headliners like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, others take the opportunity to have some fun in the fashion department. 

"It's just such a fun place to dress however you want," Vanessa told E! News in April 2022, "and I definitely do."

For more than 10 years, Vanessa has earned the nickname "Queen of Coachella" thanks to her countless memorable looks during the festival. And while she's flattered by the praise, the High School Musical alum insists she's just being herself.   

"It's really nice to be seen," she said about her nickname. "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."

photos
Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

In celebration of Coachella 2023, E! News is looking back on all the times Vanessa has turned up the heat in her desert looks. 

And no matter what festival you attend this year, the Princess Switch star has a reminder.

"Just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there," she said. "And honestly, it's a festival. You're going to be in the dirt so don't go too crazy."

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
2010
FameFlynet, Inc.
2012
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
2012
Instagram
2013
Instagram
2013
Instagram
2014
Instagram
2014
AKM-GSI
2014
Instagram
2016
Instagram
2016
Instagram
2016
Instagram
2017
Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
2017
E!
2018
Amazon Lockers at Coachella
2019
Instagram
2022
Vince Rossi
2022
Instagram
2022
Instagram
2022
Instagram
2022
Instagram
2022
