Lauren Scruggs Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy's family is about to get a little bigger.

The couple announced on April 11 that they're expecting their second child together on social media with a sweet video showing Jason playing peekaboo with their 1-year-old son Ryver. The former E! host then revealed Lauren's positive pregnancy test and told their firstborn, "You're gonna be a big brother!"

Along with the Instagram video, Lauren and Jason shared a series of sweet snapshots that showed them smiling as they gave Ryver smooches and held up the pregnancy test.

"This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist," she captioned the post. "I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother."

Of course, their friends were thrilled for the duo, who wed in 2014. "Love you all so much!!!" former E! host Giuliana Rancic wrote in the comments. "So so so happy for your sweet beautiful family." Added Twilight alum Taylor Lautner, "I can't wait."