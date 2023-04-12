Lauren Scruggs Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy's family is about to get a little bigger.
The couple announced on April 11 that they're expecting their second child together on social media with a sweet video showing Jason playing peekaboo with their 1-year-old son Ryver. The former E! host then revealed Lauren's positive pregnancy test and told their firstborn, "You're gonna be a big brother!"
Along with the Instagram video, Lauren and Jason shared a series of sweet snapshots that showed them smiling as they gave Ryver smooches and held up the pregnancy test.
"This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist," she captioned the post. "I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother."
Of course, their friends were thrilled for the duo, who wed in 2014. "Love you all so much!!!" former E! host Giuliana Rancic wrote in the comments. "So so so happy for your sweet beautiful family." Added Twilight alum Taylor Lautner, "I can't wait."
The happy news comes a little more than a week after Jason and Lauren celebrated Ryver's first birthday.
"My little angel boy is 1 today," the founder of Stranded wrote on Instagram April 3, posting footage from his birthday party and more adorable moments from over the past year. "He is the most joyful, curious, routine-loving baby, and we could not love our little Ryver Rhodes more!!!"
Jason and Lauren announced in September 2021 that they were expecting Ryver after having previously shared their experience with IVF.
"We are beyond excited as this has been a 4 and a half year journey," Jason told E! News at the time. "I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles."