Jeremy Renner Shares How Daughter Ava Inspired His Recovery During Red Carpet Return

Watch : See Paul Rudd's HILARIOUS "Get Well" Message to Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner returned to the red carpet for the first time since his near-fatal snowplow accident, bringing along a special guest: His daughter.

Ava Berlin Renner, 10, accompanied the Marvel star to the premiere of his new Disney+ docu-series Rennervations on April 11. The event took place more than three months after Renner sustained serious injuries after being run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day. On the red carpet, the actor, aided physically by a cane and a scooter, got emotional while noting that it was Ava who gave him the most strength in his recovery.

"My daughter, for sure, number one," Renner told E! News exclusively. "And then my family, and then my will. It's like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it's one or the other. There's no alternative to like, 'Alright, I'm going to be living so, let's go really live and get it done.' So there's no alterative. I have to kind of do something." (To hear more from Renner, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. ET)