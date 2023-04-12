Jeremy Renner Shares How Daughter Ava Inspired His Recovery During Red Carpet Return

Jeremy Renner returned to the red carpet for the first time since his near-fatal snowplow accident, bringing along a special guest: His daughter.
Ava Berlin Renner, 10, accompanied the Marvel star to the premiere of his new Disney+ docu-series Rennervations on April 11. The event took place more than three months after Renner sustained serious injuries after being run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day. On the red carpet, the actor, aided physically by a cane and a scooter, got emotional while noting that it was Ava who gave him the most strength in his recovery.
"My daughter, for sure, number one," Renner told E! News exclusively. "And then my family, and then my will. It's like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it's one or the other. There's no alternative to like, 'Alright, I'm going to be living so, let's go really live and get it done.' So there's no alterative. I have to kind of do something." (To hear more from Renner, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. ET)
The Mayor of Kingstown star also credited Rennervations, set to premiere April 12, with motivating him to move forward, saying, "The show really helped drive me to want to be better in a more practical way." On the Disney+ series, Renner teams up with expert builders to acquire and turn decommissioned government vehicles into creations that serve kids in communities around the world.
The father-daughter premiere outing came just days after Renner shared pics from his and Ava's family trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain. Many fans were moved to see the Avengers actor, who broke more than 30 broken bones in the snowplow accident, back on his feet—with the aid of his cane, and shared supportive messages on Instagram.
And Renner, who documented his recovery from the accident on social media, has been moved by the well wishes—even if he is a bit perplexed by all the attention
"I kept asking so many people, why is this even newsworthy or have value. I don't quite get it. I still can't ultimately understand it. But I'm glad that my anguish or obstacles have done something good for people," Renner told E! News at the Rennervations premiere. "I hope the show inspires people as well to be able to be actual and do something that you really care about, and get up and do it."