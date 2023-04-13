Kourtney Kardashian Mistaken for Sister Khloe During Drunken Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Talks DRUNKEN Las Vegas Wedding

Perhaps Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's very first trip down the aisle could've used a little less conversation.

As a refresher, by the time the couple exchanged vows during their romantic Italian wedding in May 2022, it would serve as the couple's third ceremony. The pair's first attempt was right after the Grammys that April, when they found themselves in a Las Vegas chapel drunk (literally) with happiness and ready to the knot sans a license.

But, as seen in their newly released Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, the moment was made all the more memorable by the Elvis Presley impersonator, who repeatedly referred to Kourtney as her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

"Travis, repeat after me," he says. "I, Travis, take you, Khloe, to be my wife."

It's a declaration that prompted Kourtney to laugh uncontrollably and declare that she's "gonna cry." But, despite that, their officiant went ahead anyway, repeating, "I, Travis, take you, Khloe, to be my wife."

And while the impersonator stood corrected, the small hiccup proved to be too much for Kourtney, who collapsed to the floor with laughter.