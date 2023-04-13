Kourtney Kardashian Mistaken for Sister Khloe During Drunken Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Perhaps Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's very first trip down the aisle could've used a little less conversation.
As a refresher, by the time the couple exchanged vows during their romantic Italian wedding in May 2022, it would serve as the couple's third ceremony. The pair's first attempt was right after the Grammys that April, when they found themselves in a Las Vegas chapel drunk (literally) with happiness and ready to the knot sans a license.
But, as seen in their newly released Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, the moment was made all the more memorable by the Elvis Presley impersonator, who repeatedly referred to Kourtney as her sister, Khloe Kardashian.
"Travis, repeat after me," he says. "I, Travis, take you, Khloe, to be my wife."
It's a declaration that prompted Kourtney to laugh uncontrollably and declare that she's "gonna cry." But, despite that, their officiant went ahead anyway, repeating, "I, Travis, take you, Khloe, to be my wife."
And while the impersonator stood corrected, the small hiccup proved to be too much for Kourtney, who collapsed to the floor with laughter.
"Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloe," Kourtney declared. "She's literally gonna die."
But not to fret, Kourtney was soon back up on her feet and the rest is Kravis history.
"Vegas was the most perfect thing of all time," Kourtney recalled to Travis in their joint confessional, to which he added, "Vegas was magical. My baby was loose."
And yes, their promise for forever was so nice, they did it twice more. (Kourtney and Travis legally got married in Santa Barbara in May, following it up with their gorgeous ceremony in Italy just a week later).
Watch the couple's walk
s down the aisle unfold in their special debuting April 13.